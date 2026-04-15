Auto1 hat eine erhebliche Korrektur vollzogen, scheint jetzt aber wieder durchzustarten. Ist jetzt der richtige Einstiegszeitpunkt?Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
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|11:30
|Auto1: Bis zum Jahreshoch wären es 50 %
|Auto1 hat eine erhebliche Korrektur vollzogen, scheint jetzt aber wieder durchzustarten. Ist jetzt der richtige Einstiegszeitpunkt Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|AUTO1 Group: Sprung über den Widerstand - Startschuss für Gewinne?
|Mo
|EQS-PVR: AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE
AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide...
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|Sa
|Aktien - Rheinmetall: Kritisch! - Airbus, Auto1, BVB, Puma und Steyr Motors - Börse Frankfurt
|Wo ist am Aktienmarkt etwas los, welche Themen interessieren Anleger derzeit besonders? Vor allem für Trader ist es wichtig zu wissen, wo "die Musik spielt" und welche Themen an der Börse aktuell besonders...
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|Fr
|EQS-PVR: AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|EQS Voting Rights Announcement: AUTO1 Group SE
AUTO1 Group SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|AUTO1 GROUP SE
|19,710
|+3,68 %