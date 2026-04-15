St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Anteros Metals Inc. (CSE: ANT) ("Anteros" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the advancement of its Seagull Property in northwestern Ontario, targeting natural hydrogen, helium and platinum group element (PGE) mineralization within a large-scale mafic-ultramafic intrusive system. The Company has engaged Chibougamau Drilling Ltd. to support upcoming drilling activities as it advances exploration on the project in collaboration with Rift Minerals Inc.

The Seagull Property is situated within the Midcontinent Rift and hosts a large intrusive complex considered prospective for both naturally occurring gases and magmatic sulphide mineralization. Previous Phase 1 drilling has identified a pressurized gas occurrence at depth; however, the composition of the gas has not yet been determined.

The Company is planning a Phase 2 drill program designed to further evaluate the source and extent of the observed gas occurrence and to test for deeper zones of magmatic sulphide mineralization. The engagement of Chibougamau Drilling Ltd. represents an important step toward advancing these objectives.

Technical Rationale & Exploration Strategy

The Seagull Property is underlain by a large mafic-ultramafic intrusive complex within the Midcontinent Rift, a geological setting known to host both naturally occurring gases and magmatic sulphide mineralization. The presence of ultramafic rock types, including lherzolite and pyroxenite, supports the potential for hydrogen generation through serpentinization processes. In addition, helium is generated from radiogenic decay of uranium and thorium in the older Archean basement. The broader intrusive system may provide structurally prepared zones and lithological traps for potential gas migration and accumulation.

The combination of these geological factors suggests that the Seagull Property may represent a favorable environment for the accumulation of naturally occurring hydrogen and helium; however, further work is required to confirm gas composition, source and extent.

The Company's planned Phase 2 drilling program is designed to:

Further investigate the source and characteristics of the previously encountered gas occurrence.

Test the footwall to the intrusive complex for potential gas-bearing and magmatic sulphide mineralization structures related to intrusion emplacement.

Improve geological understanding of structural controls and fluid pathways within the system.

This integrated exploration approach is intended to advance both the gas and critical metals potential of the Seagull Property.

Management Commentary

"The engagement of Chibougamau Drilling marks an important step forward as we prepare for our next phase of exploration at Seagull," said Trumbull Fisher, CEO of Anteros Metals. "We believe the project represents a compelling exploration opportunity aligned with growing industry interest in naturally occurring hydrogen and helium systems."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this release relating to the Seagull Project has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Geoff Heggie, P.Geo. (Ontario), a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101, independent of Anteros Metals Inc.

About Anteros Metals Inc.

Anteros Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing projects in Newfoundland and Labrador and select Canadian jurisdictions, targeting critical minerals relevant to the energy transition.

About Rift Minerals Inc.

Rift Minerals Inc. is a private Ontario-based corporation operating the Seagull Project.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding assay results, gas observations, exploration plans, and resumption of drilling. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove incorrect and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and contingencies that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292565

Source: Anteros Metals Inc.