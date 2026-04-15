Subscription rights in Mdundo.com A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as of 20 April 2026. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061286101 (MDUNDO) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights.

ISIN: DK0064868350 Name: Mdundo.com T-ret Ratio: 1:1

Shareholders in Mdundo.com A/S will be allocated 1 subscription right per share held in the company on the record date in Euronext Copenhagen.

1 subscription right is required to subscribe for 1 new share in the company at the subscription price Trade in subscription rights (both days included): 20 April 2026 - 1 May 2026 Orderbook ID: 501167 Short name: MDUNDO T Market Segment / no First North Denmark Auction / 295 Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table MIC Code DSME

Mdundo.com A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 7,467,203 new shares and maximum 10,196,668 new shares of DKK 0.10. Subscription price is DKK 1.00 per share of DKK 0.10. Subscription period: 22 April 2026 - 5 May 2026, both days inclusive.

For further information, please call Certified Adviser: HC Andersen Capital