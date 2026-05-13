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WKN: A2QDLM | ISIN: DK0061286101 | Ticker-Symbol:
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MDUNDO.COM A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 13:30 Uhr
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Mdundo.com A/S completion of capital raise

13.5.2026 13:23:04 CEST | Mdundo.com A/S | Total number of voting rights and capital

Mdundo.com's ("Mdundo" or the "Company") announces that it has today registered the capital increase in connection with the completion of the rights issue with pre-emptive rights.

Mdundo has today on 13 May 2026 registered the capital increase with the Danish Business Authority completing the rights issue with pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders.

With reference to the company announcement 10-2026 published 7 May 2026, the share capital has now been increased with a total of 8,905,738 new shares each with a nominal value of DKK 0.10 corresponding to a share capital of nominally DKK 890,573.80. After registration of the share capital increase, the share capital of the Company now amounts to nominally DKK 1,910,240.60 divided into 19,102,406 shares of nominally DKK 0.10 each.

Trading in the new shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark is expected to commence on or around 19 May 2026.

The updated Articles of Association are available on the Company's website.

Advisors

HC Andersen Capital ("HC") is the Certified Adviser, Lund Elmer Sandager ("LES") acts as the legal adviser, Gemstone Capital ApS ("Gemstone") acts as financial adviser, Danske Bank A/S ("Danske Bank") is the settlement agent to Mdundo in connection with the Rights Issue.

Contacts

  • Martin Nielsen, CEO, +4593944055, +254708911840, martin@mdundo.com

About Mdundo.com A/S

Mdundo is a leading music service for Africa with millions of people streaming and downloading music from our app and website every month. We aim to provide Africa's millions of internet users with easy access to music whilst contributing structure, legality, and income to the sector. More info: https://mdundo.com/

Mdundo.com A/S
Jagtvænget 2
2920 Charlottenlund
www.mdundo.com

Certified Adviser
HC Andersen Capital
Bredgade 23B, 2. sal,
1260 København K
+45 30 93 18 87
ca@hcandersencapital.dk
https://hcandersencapital.dk/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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