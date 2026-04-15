

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $8.15 billion, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $6.95 billion, or $0.89 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to $30.27 billion from $28.24 billion last year.



Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $8.15 Bln. vs. $6.95 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.11 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $30.27 Bln vs. $28.24 Bln last year.



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