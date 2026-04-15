Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQX: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the continued execution of its Colombian land-consolidation strategy with the filing of new mineral concession applications covering 6,420 hectares in the Segovia gold district, Department of Antioquia. The new applications comprise two contiguous blocks of 1,768 hectares and 4,652 hectares, and grow Quimbaya's total Antioquia land position to approximately 73,000 hectares across one of Colombia's most productive gold-producing regions. The expansion further strengthens Quimbaya's position as a district-scale explorer in one of Colombia's most prolific gold belts, while preserving capital for its fully funded 2026 drill program.

Highlights

Material scale, added at minimal cost. Quimbaya has filed new ANM concession applications covering 6,420 hectares in Segovia, Antioquia, across two contiguous blocks - 1,768 ha (Placa 512350) and 4,652 ha (Placa 512469) - without drawing from the Company's fully-funded 2026 drill program.

Immediately adjacent to active producing gold mines. The new concessions directly adjoin ground that has recently produced gold and hosts a historical mineral resource, in the Segovia district - where Aris Mining and Soma Gold Corp operate active gold mines.

Upcoming drill campaign, fully paid for. Quimbaya now holds approximately 73,000 hectares across Antioquia, is fully funded for it's upcoming drilling campaign at Tahami Center.





Figure 1: Location map showing the new Segovia concession applications (Placas 512350 and 512469) within Quimbaya's expanded Antioquia land position, alongside the flagship Tahami Project target areas



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11347/292584_dfa42c7c247e7951_001full.jpg

Building Value Through Disciplined Land Consolidation

Today's filing is the latest step in Quimbaya's deliberate strategy of building scale in Colombia's premier gold corridor at minimal cost to shareholders. Over the past thirty-six months, the Company has grown its Antioquia exploration footprint from approximately 10,000 hectares to more than 73,000 hectares, with every step taken on a disciplined, capital-efficient basis, preserving the Company's treasury for drill-based value creation on its flagship targets while steadily enlarging the surface area across which geological success can be captured. The new Segovia concessions extend that strategy directly into additional prospective ground within the same metallogenic district that hosts the Company's flagship Tahami Project, and that has produced gold at industrial scale for more than a century. This approach positions Quimbaya to capture district-scale discovery upside while preserving capital for high-impact drilling. District-scale land positions in established belts have historically driven major gold discoveries.

The New Segovia Tenements

The two new concession applications sit in the municipality of Segovia, Antioquia, within the Segovia-Remedios metallogenic district along the regional Otú Fault system, approximately 219 kilometres by road from Medellín. Placa 512350 (1,768 hectares) covers a western block and Placa 512469 (4,652 hectares) covers a larger eastern block. Quimbaya will compile and assess all available exploration data over the new tenements through 2026, with any field work funded within the Company's existing exploration budget. The location places the Company within a proven structural corridor with demonstrated endowment, reinforcing the geological thesis underpinning its broader land position.

District Context

The Segovia - Remedios district is one of the most prolific gold-producing regions in Colombia, with more than a century of documented high-grade vein mining. Active industrial operators in the district include Aris Mining Corporation, which reported approximately 220,000 ounces of gold from its Segovia Operations in 2025; Soma Gold Corp., which has reported approximately 22,000 ounces of gold from its Operations in 2025. The district has consistently supported large-scale, high-grade gold production, underscoring the potential for additional discoveries within structurally similar ground.The Company cautions that the presence of neighbouring producing operations does not indicate that similar mineralization, grades, or production will be realized on the new Segovia concessions.

2026 Catalyst Pipeline - Fully Funded

With its treasury intact, Quimbaya remains fully focused on drill-driven value creation across its flagship Tahami Project. Quimbaya is fully funded for its exploration plan in 2026. Principal near-term catalysts from the flagship Tahami Project include:

Tahami Center - Maiden Porphyry Drill Campaign. The Company is about to mobilize its first-ever drill program on the Tahami Center copper - gold - molybdenum porphyry target, independently confirmed in January 2026 by Dr. Stewart D. Redwood and subsequently expanded to approximately 3.1 by 1.3 kilometres by drone magnetic and radiometric surveys.

Tahami South - New Drill Targets from Geophysics. Ground induced polarization and magnetic geophysics, 3D modelling and updated structural interpretation are currently refining new high-priority drill targets on the Tahami South vein discoveries (Vein S and Vein V) confirmed in 2025.

Tahami Southeast - Inaugural Exploration Campaign. Systematic surface mapping and data consolidation are underway as the Company opens up its third target area within the Tahami Project.

Today's Segovia filing expands the exploration surface area available to Quimbaya without drawing down the capital allocated to these drill-stage catalysts. The Segovia expansion increases optionality without diverting capital from these near-term catalysts.

Management Commentary

Alexandre P. Boivin, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Today's filing is another step in how we are building value for Quimbaya shareholders - more strategic ground in Colombia's premier gold district, added without touching the treasury we are reserving for the drill campaign," said Alexandre P. Boivin, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This is a disciplined way to build scale in a proven district - expanding our footprint while keeping capital focused on drilling, where we believe the highest value creation occurs."

Grant of Restricted Share Units and Stock Options

The Company has granted an aggregate of 875,000 restricted share units ("RSUs") under its equity incentive plan - 725,000 to insiders and 150,000 to consultants. The RSUs vest as to 50% at six months and 50% at twelve months from the April 14, 2026 grant date and expire April 14, 2028. The Company has also granted 100,000 stock options exercisable at C$0.40 per share to a consultant, vesting on the same terms, expiring April 14, 2029. All grants were made in accordance with the Company's equity incentive plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Qualified Person

Ricardo Sierra, B.Sc., MAusIMM, is a non-independent Officer "VP Exploration" and the Qualified Person for this news release. The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sierra, who has sufficient experience with South American exploration projects relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration. He consents to the inclusion of the Exploration Results in the form and context in which they appear.

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya Gold is a Colombia-focused exploration company advancing a district-scale portfolio of more than 73,000 hectares across highly prospective mineral belts in Antioquia, Colombia. Its flagship Tahami Project, located in Segovia, is immediately adjacent to Colombia's most prolific high-grade gold mining camp, while the Berrio and Maitamac projects are strategically positioned in Puerto Berrío and Abejorral, respectively. Early-stage exploration has identified extensive mineralized vein systems and confirmed the presence of a large, multi-commodity porphyry system hosting gold, copper and molybdenum, highlighting the district-scale discovery potential of Quimbaya's land package. The Company is led by a proven technical and management team committed to disciplined exploration and responsible mining practices.

Quimbaya Gold Inc.

Follow on X @quimbayagoldinc

Follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold

Follow on YouTube @quimbayagoldinc

Follow on Instagram @quimbayagoldinc

Follow on Facebook @quimbayagoldinc

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements herein include statements and information regarding the future plans for the Company, including any expectations of growth or market momentum, future expectations for the gold sector generally, the Colombian gold sector more particularly, or how global or local market trends may affect the Company, intended exploration on any of the Company's properties and any results thereof, the strength of the Company's mineral property portfolio, the potential discovery and potential size of the discovery of minerals on any property of the Company's, including Tahami Center, the aims and goals of the Company, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Quimbaya to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These assumptions include, but are not limited to, that the Company's exploration and other activities will proceed as expected. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: future planned development and other activities on the Company's mineral properties; an inability to finance the Company; obtaining required permitting on the Company's mineral properties in a timely manner; any adverse changes to the planned operations of the Company's mineral properties; failure by the Company for any reason to undertake expected exploration programs; achieving and maintaining favourable relationships with local communities; mineral exploration results that are poorer or better than expected; prices for gold remaining as expected; currency exchange rates remaining as expected; availability of funds for the Company's projects; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled construction and production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals are received in a timely manner; investor participation; all requisite regulatory and stock exchange approvals are obtained in a timely fashion; and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Quimbaya as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292584

Source: Quimbaya Gold Inc.