

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $5.411 billion, or $3.43 per share. This compares with $4.157 billion, or $2.60 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.0% to $20.580 billion from $17.739 billion last year.



Morgan Stanley earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $5.411 Bln. vs. $4.157 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.43 vs. $2.60 last year. -Revenue: $20.580 Bln vs. $17.739 Bln last year.



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