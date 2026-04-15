Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC") is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements with i) Think Ink Marketing Data and Email Services ("Think Ink") and ii) Ouimet Consulting Inc. ("Ouimet") to provide certain investor relations services to the Company.

Think Ink

The Company has entered into a public relations services agreement with Think Ink (the "Think Ink Agreement"). Pursuant to the Think Ink Agreement, Think Ink shall provide public relations services to the Company to increase public awareness of the Company and its products, services and securities, including product branding. The services may include facilitating the creation and distribution of marketing materials and paid advertisements on behalf of the Company.

The Think Ink Agreement has a term of 12 months, commencing on April 16, 2026 and ending on April 15, 2027. Pursuant to the Think Ink Agreement, the Company shall provide Think Ink an up-front marketing budget of USD$250,000. Think Ink shall retain the excess sums above the costs expended for the services as its sole compensation for the services provided. The Think Ink Agreement is subject to approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Think Ink and the Company are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither Think Ink nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Think Ink has a business address located at 3308 W Warner Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92704, United States and can be contacted at +1-310-760-2616 and claire@thinkinkmarketing.com.

Ouimet

The Company has also entered into a consulting services agreement with Ouimet (the "Ouimet Agreement") to provide consulting and financial advisory services to the Company. Pursuant to the Ouimet Agreement, Ouimet shall provide management consulting, business development and financial advisory services.

The Ouimet Agreement has a term of one month, commencing on April 21, 2026 and ending on May 21, 2026. Pursuant to the Ouimet Agreement, the Company shall provide Ouimet a cash fee of USD$65,000. The Ouimet Agreement is subject to approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Ouimet and the Company are not related parties and operate at arm's length. Neither Ouimet nor its principals have any interest in the Company's securities, directly or indirectly, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Ouimet has a business address located at 6365 Collins Ave, Apt. 3002, Miami Beach, FL, 33141 and can be contacted at jcouimet@gmail.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Pratap Sandhu"

Pratap Sandhu

CEO, Corporate Secretary and Director

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's engagement of Think Ink to provide public relations and promotional services pursuant to the Think Ink Agreement and Ouimet Agreement, the anticipated benefits of the promotional activities, the expected term and completion of the Think Ink Agreement and Ouimet Agreement, and the receipt of approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. As a result, there can be no assurance that these initiatives or related matters will be completed as proposed or at all. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the ability of the Company to complete its planned future activities and anticipated business plans. Other factors may also adversely affect the future results or performance of the Company, including general economic, market or business conditions, changes in the financial markets and changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292639

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.