Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc - Result of Bondholders' Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 15

15 April 2026

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

("QBT" or "the Company")

Results of Bondholders' Meeting

Quantum Blockchain Technologies (AIM: QBT) announces the results of the Bondholders' meeting held on 15 April 2026 at the Company's registered office . In relation to the Company's zero-coupon bond originally issued in 2013 (the "Bond"), all proposed resolutions were duly passed.

As a result of the approval of the resolutions:

the maturity date of the Bond has been extended to 15 December 2028;

the conversion price has been amended to 2 pence per new ordinary share of 0.25 pence each in the Company; and

the Bond's terms regarding redemption at the option of the Bondholders in the event of a de-listing have been removed.

78% of the outstanding Bondholders voted at the meeting.

Further details of the resolutions were set out in the circular announced on 23 March 2026 and available on the Company's website.

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This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For further information please contact:

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc+39 335 296573

Francesco Gardin, CEO and Executive Chairman

SP Angel Corporate Finance(Nominated Adviser & Broker) +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Caroline Rowe / Devik Mehta

Leander (Financial PR) +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc

QBT (AIM: QBT) is a London Stock Exchange AIM listed Research & Development and investing company focused on an intensive R&D programme to disrupt the Blockchain Technologies sector which includes, cryptocurrency mining and other advanced blockchain applications. The primary goal of the R&D programme is to develop Bitcoin mining tools and techniques, via its technology-driven approach, which the Company believes will significantly outperform existing market practices.