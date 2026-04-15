SEALSQ Quantum Fund Portfolio Company EeroQ Demonstrates Breakthrough in Autonomous Quantum Computing Labs Using NVIDIA Ising

Geneva, Switzerland, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today highlights a major milestone achieved by its Quantum Fund portfolio company EeroQ, which has successfully demonstrated the future of autonomous quantum computing laboratories in collaboration with Conductor Quantum and NVIDIA.

The breakthrough, announced today, integrates EeroQ's electron-on-helium quantum hardware, Conductor Quantum's AI-driven orchestration platform, and NVIDIA's newly released Ising quantum AI models, creating a functional prototype of a self-operating quantum lab.

This pioneering system enables quantum experiments to be executed, monitored, and optimized autonomously using natural language prompts, marking a significant leap toward scalable and practical quantum computing.

Accelerating the Path to Scalable Quantum Computing

In the demonstrated setup, NVIDIA's Ising models were directly connected to EeroQ's quantum processor, allowing AI agents to run iterative experiments, adjust parameters in real time, and analyze results on live hardware.

The system successfully executed advanced quantum protocols, including electron manipulation and detection, validating the ability of AI to control and optimize quantum processes with minimal human intervention.

"Building a scalable quantum computer demands speed, and AI is one of the most powerful tools we have to get there," said Nick Farina, CEO and Co-founder of EeroQ. "This demonstration is just the beginning of what's possible when combining AI with next-generation quantum hardware."

AI as the Operating System of Quantum Machines

The innovation builds on NVIDIA's Ising platform, the world's first open-source family of AI models specifically designed to address critical quantum computing challenges such as processor calibration and error correction. These models can significantly accelerate development timelines by improving performance and automation in quantum systems.

By embedding AI directly into experimental workflows, the collaboration demonstrates how machine intelligence can move from assisting researchers to actively driving scientific discovery.

Strategic Importance for SEALSQ Quantum Fund

As a portfolio company of the SEALSQ Quantum Fund, EeroQ represents a key strategic investment in next-generation quantum computing architectures. Its unique approach, leveraging electrons on helium and compatibility with CMOS fabrication, positions it as a scalable and capital-efficient alternative in the global race toward practical quantum systems.

This milestone reinforces SEALSQ's commitment to supporting disruptive technologies that converge quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and semiconductor innovation, forming the foundation of future secure and intelligent digital infrastructure.

Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ noted, "EeroQ's breakthrough represents a major step toward autonomous quantum computing. By combining AI with quantum hardware in collaboration with NVIDIA, they are accelerating the path to scalable, real-world quantum systems. At SEALSQ, this milestone reinforces our vision that AI and quantum technologies together will define the next generation of secure trusted digital infrastructure."

Toward Autonomous Scientific Discovery

The emergence of autonomous quantum labs signals a paradigm shift in how scientific research is conducted. By combining AI with quantum hardware, researchers can dramatically accelerate experimentation cycles, reduce operational complexity, and unlock new frontiers in physics, materials science, and cryptography.

About SEALSQ Quantum Fund

SEALSQ Quantum Fund invests in breakthrough technologies at the intersection of semiconductors, post-quantum cryptography, and quantum computing, supporting companies that are shaping the future of secure digital ecosystems.

About EeroQ

EeroQ is a U.S.-based quantum computing company building a patented approach to a quantum computer (QC) using electrons on helium. Founded in 2017, EeroQ's unique approach to building a QC leverages today's existing chip fabrication technology (CMOS), allowing the company to scale rapidly using a fraction of the resources most companies require. EeroQ is also helping to create early ethical and policy guidelines to maximize the positive impact of QC. For more information, visit www.eeroq.com.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.