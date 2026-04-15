The two companies will develop XFRA, a distributed network of compute nodes connected to homes with smart panels, batteries and optional solar generation, in partnership with Nvidia and homebuilders like PulteGroup, USA Smart electrical panel manufacturer Span has announced a new collaboration with technology and semiconductor giant Nvidia to develop XFRA, a network of devices that convert unused electric capacity in homes and small businesses into a distributed compute cloud. The network operates by placing XFRA Nodes at customer homes and businesses and coordinating them to serve data center ...

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