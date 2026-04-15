New collaboration introduces SIXT's rental services into Signature Aviation's private aviation network, starting at more than 30 locations across Europe.

Private aviation guests gain access to SIXT's premium fleet, including ramp-side delivery where permitted. The experience is further elevated by a hospitality-first approach, thoughtfully aligned with the expectations of private aviation travelers.

The agreement marks a further step in SIXT's international growth strategy and strengthens its position within the global aviation ecosystem.

SIXT, a global provider of premium mobility services, is strengthening its presence in high-value international travel corridors through a strategic partnership with Signature Aviation, the world's largest network of private aviation terminals. The partnership initially covers more than 30 Signature Aviation locations across Europe and represents a further step in SIXT's international growth strategy.

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SIXT is strengthening its presence in high-value international travel corridors through a strategic partnership with Signature Aviation.

Through this collaboration, SIXT brings its premium mobility services directly into Signature's network of private aviation terminals, expanding access to key private aviation hubs and reinforcing its role within the premium travel ecosystem. To ensure a seamless transition from air to ground, vehicle reservations will be coordinated primarily through Signature Aviation. At participating locations, SIXT will deliver vehicles to the respective terminal or airport facility, with Signature managing the final handover to the customer.

As part of this integrated service model, guests benefit from ramp-side proximity vehicle delivery where permitted, access to SIXT's premium fleet including luxury sedans and SUVs, as well as long-term and flexible vehicle programs through SIXT+. The offering also includes one-way rentals between private aviation terminals and commercial airports, complemented by dedicated handling and priority service for repeat guests.

Vinzenz Pflanz, Chief Business Officer at SIXT: "Partnering with Signature Aviation expands our international presence within the private aviation sector. By introducing our premium mobility services into Signature's European network, we are strengthening our position in key markets and enhancing our offering for customers who value high service standards. This collaboration reflects our continued focus on further international growth and on connecting ground mobility more closely with established aviation infrastructures."

"Our guests expect a consistent, high-quality experience at every touchpoint of their journey," said Rick Elieson, Senior VP, Commercial Strategy Guest Experience, Signature Aviation. "By aligning our European network of private aviation terminals with SIXT's premium rental services, we are enhancing the continuity between air and ground travel. This partnership strengthens our ability to provide reliable, service-driven solutions that meet the expectations of private aviation guests in EMEA."

The partnership launches with 31 locations across Europe and select North American locations, including key private aviation hubs in the United Kingdom (such as London Heathrow, London Gatwick, London Luton, Manchester, and Edinburgh), Italy (including Milan Linate, Milan Malpensa, Rome Ciampino, Venice, and Naples), France (Paris Le Bourget and Nice), Germany (Munich), Greece (Athens, Heraklion, and Thessaloniki), Switzerland (Geneva and Sion), and Ireland (Dublin and Shannon).

About SIXT

Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ car subscription the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked, among others, through the SIXT App, which also contains the services of its renowned mobility partners. With the global rewards program SIXT ONE, the company is also strengthening customer retention across its core markets and offering members a fully digitally integrated experience with attractive benefits when renting vehicles. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company offers its customers experiences that inspire and exceed their expectations through a lived culture of innovation, a consistent premium offering in terms of fleet and service, and an attractive price-performance ratio. The Group achieved consolidated earnings before taxes of EUR 400.5 million in 2025 and a significant increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 4.28 billion. Sixt SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334). For more information, please visit https://about.sixt.com/en/

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation is the world's preeminent aviation hospitality company, offering exceptional experiences and essential support services to business and private aviation guests. The company's large-scale infrastructure footprint enables travel, fosters human connection and is a critical global economic driver. Signature operates an industry-leading network of private aviation terminals, with over 200 locations covering key destinations in 27 countries across five continents and is the largest distributor of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in business aviation. The company also offers over 16 million square feet of carbon neutral multiuse office and hangar real estate globally, providing unique networkwide benefits and advantages to guests who base their aircraft at a Signature location. For more information, please visit www.signatureaviation.com.

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