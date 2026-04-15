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WKN: A3CSTF | ISIN: SE0016074249 | Ticker-Symbol: 8QA
Tradegate
15.04.26 | 18:57
15,645 Euro
+27,30 % +3,355
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MILDEF GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MILDEF GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,62015,82518:58
0,0000,00018:58
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 16:20 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Mildef Group AB: MilDef exceeds market expectations in the first quarter

MilDef today announces that the company's order intake, revenue, and earnings for the first quarter of 2026 are estimated to be significantly higher than market expectations. This is due to an improved delivery situation and strong demand for the company's products and solutions.

The company's preliminary analysis shows that revenue for the first quarter amounts to approximately 700 MSEK (340), which corresponds to growth of approximately 106 percent, while organic revenue growth is estimated to amount to approximately 55 percent. Operating profit (EBITA) is expected to be in the range of 115-120 MSEK (15.7), corresponding to an EBITA margin of approximately 17 percent (4.6).

At the same time, the report indicates that order intake is increasing well above expectations and reaching approximately 1,050 -1,100 MSEK (404). Furthermore, free cash flow is expected to amount to approximately 150 MSEK (-75.2), which would be the company's strongest quarter ever in terms of free cash flow.

The figures published in this press release are preliminary and unaudited.

MilDef will publish its full results for the first quarter of 2026 on April 23, 2026, at 8:00 a.m.

This statement is information that MilDef Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This statement was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on April 15, 2026 at 16:20 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Ljunggren, President & CEO
Phone: +46 70 668 00 15
Email: daniel.ljunggren@mildef.com

Olof Engvall, Head of IR & Communications
Phone: +46 735 41 45 73
Email: olof.engvall@mildef.com

MilDef - WE ARMOR IT.
MilDef provides rugged IT solutions, systems integration and services for the defense industry. Our systems are proven in real conditions and built to stand firm in every detail. We safeguard more than equipment, we safeguard the mission itself. MilDef was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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