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WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
15.04.26 | 18:51
134,30 Euro
-1,10 % -1,50
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
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134,00134,3019:02
133,95134,3019:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 17:48 Uhr
60 Leser
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VINCI wins the contract to build a section of motorway in the Czech Republic

Nanterre, 15 April 2026

VINCI wins the contract to build a section of motorway in the Czech Republic

  • Construction of approximately 20km of motorway in the north of the Czech Republic
  • Contract total value: €364 million

The consortium led by Eurovia CZ, a subsidiary of VINCI Construction in the Czech Republic, has been awarded by the Road and Motorway Directorate, the construction of the final section of the D11 motorway between Jaromer and Trutnov.

The D11 motorway is part of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). Once completed, the motorway will extend 155 km and connect Prague with the Polish border.

The works of the final section - scheduled to start in April 2026 with completion expected by the end of 2029 - include the construction of 20 km of new roadway, 31 bridges (with a total length of 2,5 km) and a 767-m tunnel.

The project will be carried out in a way that respects the environment and local residents. The tunnel and 12 km of noise barriers will reduce noise pollution. In addition, wildlife migration corridors have been identified, studied, and secured.

VINCI Construction is a long-standing player in the Czech Republic, where it made over €1.2 billion in revenue in 2025. The VINCI Group is also active in the country through VINCI Energies, which principally builds electrical infrastructure there, and VINCI Concessions, which holds the public-private partnership contract for the D4 motorway (Via Salis). In total, the Group employs more than 5,400 people in this country.

About VINCI
VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 294,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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