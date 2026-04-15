Stagwell: Sport Beach is Back for Cannes 2026

SPORT BEACH will be joined by a star-studded roster of athletes, brands, and marketers, activating at the intersection of sport, culture, and creativity.

Strategic partners include Adobe, Boardroom, PepsiCo, NBCUniversal with athletes Cooper Flagg, Lando Norris, Shaquille O'Neal, Naomi Osaka, Carlos Sainz, Lindsey Vonn, and more to come.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / SPORT BEACH, the global platform driving business at the intersection of sport, culture and creativity, today announced its first round of athletes, brands, and marketers for Cannes Lions 2026. As the pre-eminent home for sport at Cannes Lions and the Official LIONS Sport Partner for 2026, SPORT BEACH will once again activate at Plage du Festival, open from June 21-25.

This year, SPORT BEACH is excited to welcome standout athlete newcomers Sky Brown (skateboarding), Cooper Flagg (basketball), Hilary Knight (hockey), Lando Norris (F1), Shaquille O'Neal (basketball),Naomi Osaka (tennis), Chris Paul (basketball), Carlos Sainz (F1), Lindsey Vonn (skiing), and Miles Chamley Watson (fencing), as well as returning legends, Carmelo Anthony (basketball), Sue Bird (basketball), Megan Rapinoe (soccer), and Alex Rodriguez (baseball) - with more incredible names to be announced.

"SPORT BEACH is where athletes, executive leaders, and the world's most influential brands come together to create opportunities," said Beth Sidhu, CEO, SPORT BEACH. "We're excited to welcome an extraordinary roster of global marketing and athlete talent to Cannes to explore what's next."

SPORT BEACH will partner with leading global brands to bring the week to life. Annual partners activating in Cannes include Official Experience Partner Adobe, Official Spirits Partner Diageo, Official Hydration Partner Gatorade, and Official Broadcast Partner NBCUniversal. In addition to strategic partners Boardroom, Vevo, and Sweatwork who will provide daily activations and programming, more than 30 brand partners (detailed below) are set to join. SPORT BEACH will continue to host Stagwell agencies including 72andSunny, Allison Worldwide, Anomaly, Assembly, BERA.ai, Code and Theory, DonerColle, GALE, Hunter, The Marketing Cloud, Stagwell, Stagwell Media Platform, and TEAM.

Attendees will hear from industry leaders on major themes like Storytelling as the New Sports Currency, Athletes as Cultural Architects and Owners, The Shifting Economics of Sports, Community as Infrastructure for Modern Fandom, and Place, Identity, and the Globalization of Sports Brands.

Apply to attend HERE.

2026 Athlete Partners

Carmelo Anthony (basketball) - Hall of Famer, 10-time NBA All-Star, NBA on NBC studio analyst, entrepreneur and philanthropist Carmelo Anthony has led a storied career as a three-time Olympic gold medalist and one of NBA's all-time leading scorers. Anthony's incredible career has continued to pave the way for many of his other business ventures and philanthropic efforts including his wine brand VII(N) The Seventh Estate, production company Creative 7, his top-charting digital series 7pm in Brooklyn, his cannabis brand STAYME7O, as well as his work as the co-founder of The Social Change Fund, which aims to support and invest in critical and timely issues that impact the Black community.

Sky Brown (skateboarding) - At only 17-years-old, Sky Brown is a 2x Olympian and 2x Bronze medalist. Competing for Team GB, Sky became Britain's youngest ever summer Olympian at age 13, breaking records. Her Gold medal accolades continue to grow, with placing first at five World Skate competitions, two X-Games and three STU World Championships. Sky recently won a 2nd and 3rd place spot in two World Surf Qualifying Series competitions. In 2024, Sky launched her own skateboard brand, Tanabata, which she now skates on exclusively. For the LA 2028 Olympics, Sky's eye is set on both surfing and skating, making her the first summer athlete in 100 years (since 1928) to accomplish such a feat.

Cooper Flagg (basketball) - Cooper Flagg is one of the most dominant young talents in the NBA. On the court, he stands out for his versatility, elite defensive instincts, and high basketball IQ. In his rookie season, he became the youngest player in NBA history to score 50+ points. Cooper is the only teenager in the NBA to have scored 51 points (surpassing his own record of 49 points) while also producing consecutive 30-point double-doubles. Even with all these individual accolades, his competitive motor and unselfish play style make him a natural leader. Cooper is a native of Newport, Maine and the only #1 NBA Draft pick to come out of the state. He continues to stay true to his humble roots, giving back to his community and partnering with prominent northeast-based brands like New Balance. Cooper's close-knit family remains an integral part of his life both on and off the court. Despite rising fame, he maintains a strong focus on development, family, and team success, embodying both elite talent and maturity beyond his years.

Hilary Knight (hockey) - Hilary Knight is a two-time Olympic Gold medalist, three-time Olympic Silver medalist, 10x World Champion and arguably the best female hockey player in the world. As hockey's "Captain America," Hilary helped lead the USA Women's Hockey team to another Gold Medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where Hilary hit the clutch goal to send the game into overtime. Hilary currently holds the records for most goals and most all-time points for Team USA at the Olympics. She also holds the record for most all-time points, most goals scored all-time and has the most gold medals of any player at the Women's World Championships. Hilary was the first-ever recipient of the IIHF Female Player of the Year in 2023 and a three-time winner of the USA Hockey Bob Allen Award. Hilary was extremely successful at the collegiate level as well. She was a three-time All-American and appeared in the NCAA Final all four of her years as a Badger, leading Wisconsin to the title her sophomore and junior seasons. Hilary was the first-ever recipient of the IIHF Female Player of the Year in 2023. A five-time Olympian and MBA graduate, Hilary is a veteran leader on the US Women's Hockey Team and was one of the leading voices during the USWNT's fight for equitable pay. Hilary played an instrumental role in building the new women's hockey league, the PWHL, from the ground up. Her goal was to build a sustainable professional women's hockey league for generations to come. An outspoken advocate for gender equality, Hilary is changing the landscape for women in sport. Hilary signed with the PWHL Seattle expansion team in 2025. When she's not on the ice, Hilary spends her time in Salt Lake City with her fiancée, fellow Winter Olympian Brittany Bowe.

Lando Norris (F1) - It speaks volumes that at only 23, Lando Norris became McLaren's senior driver. It was the first time in his career that he had ever been the elder driver in a team, and for many, that would have been a heavy burden, but the British star has gone from strength to strength, growing into a World Champion. After producing his strongest season to date in 2024 and playing a key role in McLaren's first Constructors' Championship for 26 years, Lando mounted a successful title charge in 2025, clinching the Drivers' title in the Abu Dhabi season finale.

Shaquille O'Neal (basketball) - Shaquille O'Neal is one of the world's most successful athletes-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after global brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O'Neal's signature "Business of Fun" mantra resonates throughout each of his countless ventures. The 15-time NBA All-Star's unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O'Neal is an analyst on ESPN's "Inside the NBA." O'Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, established The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, which provides resources for underserved youth. He also gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs, including Shaq-to-School and Shaq-a-Claus.

Naomi Osaka (tennis) - Naomi Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam winning tennis superstar, who made history as the first Asian player to hold the No.1 singles ranking and the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam. Off the court, Osaka is a dedicated activist, using her platform to highlight social inequalities. She is most passionate about advocating for mental health awareness and promoting women's sports. Additionally, Osaka has made a significant impact in fashion, partnering with brands like Louis Vuitton and Victoria's Secret as well as collaborating with Nike to design her distinctive custom on court looks. Osaka resides in Florida, with her daughter, Shai.

Chris Paul (basketball) - Chris Paul is a father, husband, compassionate philanthropist and businessman. Known as one of the fiercest competitors to play the game, he has built a robust brand and a powerful legacy. In the 2005 NBA Draft he was chosen at #4 by the New Orleans Hornets. Chris also played for the Clippers, Rockets, Thunder, Suns, Warriors and Spurs in his 21 NBA seasons. The 12x NBA All-Star and 2x Olympic Gold Medalist ranks second on the all-time assists and steals lists. He was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary team and served as President of the National Basketball Players Association from 2013-2021. Chris is a co-owner of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) and The Soccer Tournament (TST), TGL and Jupiter Links and an investor in Angel City. Chris owns nationally distributed snack brand Good Eat'n and Playbook Group, an experiential agency and his production company, Ohh Dip!!! Entertainment. His memoir Sixty-One earned him New York Times best-seller honors. The Chris Paul Family Foundation was founded in 2005. Chris is married to Jada Paul and they have two children Chris II and Camryn. They reside in Los Angeles.

Alex Rodriguez (baseball) - Alex Rodriguez is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of A-Rod Corp, an investment firm that backs world-class startups and partners with leading global companies across real estate, sports, and entertainment. While best known as one of the world's greatest athletes (a 14x MLB All-Star and a 2009 World Series Champion with the New York Yankees), Alex is now Co-Chairman of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx and leads a team of experts building high-growth businesses. He is also an Emmy Award-winning MLB analyst for Fox Sports, has been an investor on ABC's Shark Tank, and co-hosts the video series The Deal with Bloomberg Originals' chief correspondent Jason Kelly, interviewing CEOs, entrepreneurs, and sports legends.

Carlos Sainz (F1) - Carlos Sainz is an Atlassian Williams F1 Team driver, racing alongside Alex Albon for the 2026 season. Carlos has motor racing in his blood, first stepping into a kart at the age of 10 and achieving multiple accolades on his ascent to F1. He debuted with Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2015, going on to race for Renault and McLaren before joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2021. During his 4 years at Ferrari, he stood on the podium on multiple occasions and secured four race wins. In 2024, Carlos announced he would be joining Atlassian Williams F1 Team for 2025 and beyond. In 2025, Carlos claimed two podiums and a sprint podium in his first season with Williams.

Lindsey Vonn (skiing) - Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonn, born on October 18, 1984, in St. Paul, Minnesota is one of the most decorated American ski racers in history and widely regarded among the greatest of all time. Lindsey burst onto the international skiing scene in 1999 at the age of 14 and has since captivated the world with her perseverance and superhuman abilities on the slopes. She's won four World Cup overall championships-one of only two female skiers to do so with three consecutive titles in 2008, 2009, and 2010, plus another in 2012. Lindsey won the gold medal in downhill at the 2010 Winter Olympics, the first one for an American woman. She also won a record 8 World Cup season titles in the downhill discipline (2008-2013, 2015, 2016), 5 titles in super-G (2009-2012, 2015), and 3 consecutive titles in the combined (2010- 2012). In 2016, she won her 20th World Cup crystal globe title, the overall record for men or women. In November 2024, Lindsey made her triumphant return to competitive ski racing following a successful partial knee replacement. In the 2025-26 season leading up to the Milan Cortina Olympics, Lindsey earned seven podium finishes in eight races including two first place finishes at St. Moritz and Zauchensee. Lindsey's remarkable comeback has only further cemented her legacy as one of the greatest ski racers of all time.