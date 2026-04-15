Stagwell: Sport Beach is Back for Cannes 2026

SPORT BEACH will be joined by a star-studded roster of athletes, brands, and marketers, activating at the intersection of sport, culture, and creativity.
Strategic partners include Adobe, Boardroom, PepsiCo, NBCUniversal with athletes Cooper Flagg, Lando Norris, Shaquille O'Neal, Naomi Osaka, Carlos Sainz, Lindsey Vonn, and more to come.
NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / SPORT BEACH, the global platform driving business at the intersection of sport, culture and creativity, today announced its first round of athletes, brands, and marketers for Cannes Lions 2026. As the pre-eminent home for sport at Cannes Lions and the Official LIONS Sport Partner for 2026, SPORT BEACH will once again activate at Plage du Festival, open from June 21-25.
This year, SPORT BEACH is excited to welcome standout athlete newcomers Sky Brown (skateboarding), Cooper Flagg (basketball), Hilary Knight (hockey), Lando Norris (F1), Shaquille O'Neal (basketball),Naomi Osaka (tennis), Chris Paul (basketball), Carlos Sainz (F1), Lindsey Vonn (skiing), and Miles Chamley Watson (fencing), as well as returning legends, Carmelo Anthony (basketball), Sue Bird (basketball), Megan Rapinoe (soccer), and Alex Rodriguez (baseball) - with more incredible names to be announced.
"SPORT BEACH is where athletes, executive leaders, and the world's most influential brands come together to create opportunities," said Beth Sidhu, CEO, SPORT BEACH. "We're excited to welcome an extraordinary roster of global marketing and athlete talent to Cannes to explore what's next."
SPORT BEACH will partner with leading global brands to bring the week to life. Annual partners activating in Cannes include Official Experience Partner Adobe, Official Spirits Partner Diageo, Official Hydration Partner Gatorade, and Official Broadcast Partner NBCUniversal. In addition to strategic partners Boardroom, Vevo, and Sweatwork who will provide daily activations and programming, more than 30 brand partners (detailed below) are set to join. SPORT BEACH will continue to host Stagwell agencies including 72andSunny, Allison Worldwide, Anomaly, Assembly, BERA.ai, Code and Theory, DonerColle, GALE, Hunter, The Marketing Cloud, Stagwell, Stagwell Media Platform, and TEAM.
Attendees will hear from industry leaders on major themes like Storytelling as the New Sports Currency, Athletes as Cultural Architects and Owners, The Shifting Economics of Sports, Community as Infrastructure for Modern Fandom, and Place, Identity, and the Globalization of Sports Brands.
Apply to attend HERE.
2026 Athlete Partners
Carmelo Anthony (basketball) - Hall of Famer, 10-time NBA All-Star, NBA on NBC studio analyst, entrepreneur and philanthropist Carmelo Anthony has led a storied career as a three-time Olympic gold medalist and one of NBA's all-time leading scorers. Anthony's incredible career has continued to pave the way for many of his other business ventures and philanthropic efforts including his wine brand VII(N) The Seventh Estate, production company Creative 7, his top-charting digital series 7pm in Brooklyn, his cannabis brand STAYME7O, as well as his work as the co-founder of The Social Change Fund, which aims to support and invest in critical and timely issues that impact the Black community.
Sky Brown (skateboarding) - At only 17-years-old, Sky Brown is a 2x Olympian and 2x Bronze medalist. Competing for Team GB, Sky became Britain's youngest ever summer Olympian at age 13, breaking records. Her Gold medal accolades continue to grow, with placing first at five World Skate competitions, two X-Games and three STU World Championships. Sky recently won a 2nd and 3rd place spot in two World Surf Qualifying Series competitions. In 2024, Sky launched her own skateboard brand, Tanabata, which she now skates on exclusively. For the LA 2028 Olympics, Sky's eye is set on both surfing and skating, making her the first summer athlete in 100 years (since 1928) to accomplish such a feat.
Cooper Flagg (basketball) - Cooper Flagg is one of the most dominant young talents in the NBA. On the court, he stands out for his versatility, elite defensive instincts, and high basketball IQ. In his rookie season, he became the youngest player in NBA history to score 50+ points. Cooper is the only teenager in the NBA to have scored 51 points (surpassing his own record of 49 points) while also producing consecutive 30-point double-doubles. Even with all these individual accolades, his competitive motor and unselfish play style make him a natural leader. Cooper is a native of Newport, Maine and the only #1 NBA Draft pick to come out of the state. He continues to stay true to his humble roots, giving back to his community and partnering with prominent northeast-based brands like New Balance. Cooper's close-knit family remains an integral part of his life both on and off the court. Despite rising fame, he maintains a strong focus on development, family, and team success, embodying both elite talent and maturity beyond his years.
Hilary Knight (hockey) - Hilary Knight is a two-time Olympic Gold medalist, three-time Olympic Silver medalist, 10x World Champion and arguably the best female hockey player in the world. As hockey's "Captain America," Hilary helped lead the USA Women's Hockey team to another Gold Medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where Hilary hit the clutch goal to send the game into overtime. Hilary currently holds the records for most goals and most all-time points for Team USA at the Olympics. She also holds the record for most all-time points, most goals scored all-time and has the most gold medals of any player at the Women's World Championships. Hilary was the first-ever recipient of the IIHF Female Player of the Year in 2023 and a three-time winner of the USA Hockey Bob Allen Award. Hilary was extremely successful at the collegiate level as well. She was a three-time All-American and appeared in the NCAA Final all four of her years as a Badger, leading Wisconsin to the title her sophomore and junior seasons. Hilary was the first-ever recipient of the IIHF Female Player of the Year in 2023. A five-time Olympian and MBA graduate, Hilary is a veteran leader on the US Women's Hockey Team and was one of the leading voices during the USWNT's fight for equitable pay. Hilary played an instrumental role in building the new women's hockey league, the PWHL, from the ground up. Her goal was to build a sustainable professional women's hockey league for generations to come. An outspoken advocate for gender equality, Hilary is changing the landscape for women in sport. Hilary signed with the PWHL Seattle expansion team in 2025. When she's not on the ice, Hilary spends her time in Salt Lake City with her fiancée, fellow Winter Olympian Brittany Bowe.
Lando Norris (F1) - It speaks volumes that at only 23, Lando Norris became McLaren's senior driver. It was the first time in his career that he had ever been the elder driver in a team, and for many, that would have been a heavy burden, but the British star has gone from strength to strength, growing into a World Champion. After producing his strongest season to date in 2024 and playing a key role in McLaren's first Constructors' Championship for 26 years, Lando mounted a successful title charge in 2025, clinching the Drivers' title in the Abu Dhabi season finale.
Shaquille O'Neal (basketball) - Shaquille O'Neal is one of the world's most successful athletes-turned-businessmen, whose accomplishments both on and off the court have translated into a highly sought-after global brand. As an entrepreneur, sports analyst, DJ, restaurateur, and brand ambassador, Shaquille O'Neal's signature "Business of Fun" mantra resonates throughout each of his countless ventures. The 15-time NBA All-Star's unprecedented athletic career spanned nearly two decades and earned him countless awards and honors, including NBA Most Valuable Player, NBA Rookie of the Year, four NBA Championships and a First Ballot NBA Hall of Famer. Currently, O'Neal is an analyst on ESPN's "Inside the NBA." O'Neal, who has a PhD in Leadership and Education, established The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, which provides resources for underserved youth. He also gives back through a number of annual philanthropic programs, including Shaq-to-School and Shaq-a-Claus.
Naomi Osaka (tennis) - Naomi Osaka is a four-time Grand Slam winning tennis superstar, who made history as the first Asian player to hold the No.1 singles ranking and the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam. Off the court, Osaka is a dedicated activist, using her platform to highlight social inequalities. She is most passionate about advocating for mental health awareness and promoting women's sports. Additionally, Osaka has made a significant impact in fashion, partnering with brands like Louis Vuitton and Victoria's Secret as well as collaborating with Nike to design her distinctive custom on court looks. Osaka resides in Florida, with her daughter, Shai.
Chris Paul (basketball) - Chris Paul is a father, husband, compassionate philanthropist and businessman. Known as one of the fiercest competitors to play the game, he has built a robust brand and a powerful legacy. In the 2005 NBA Draft he was chosen at #4 by the New Orleans Hornets. Chris also played for the Clippers, Rockets, Thunder, Suns, Warriors and Spurs in his 21 NBA seasons. The 12x NBA All-Star and 2x Olympic Gold Medalist ranks second on the all-time assists and steals lists. He was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary team and served as President of the National Basketball Players Association from 2013-2021. Chris is a co-owner of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) and The Soccer Tournament (TST), TGL and Jupiter Links and an investor in Angel City. Chris owns nationally distributed snack brand Good Eat'n and Playbook Group, an experiential agency and his production company, Ohh Dip!!! Entertainment. His memoir Sixty-One earned him New York Times best-seller honors. The Chris Paul Family Foundation was founded in 2005. Chris is married to Jada Paul and they have two children Chris II and Camryn. They reside in Los Angeles.
Alex Rodriguez (baseball) - Alex Rodriguez is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of A-Rod Corp, an investment firm that backs world-class startups and partners with leading global companies across real estate, sports, and entertainment. While best known as one of the world's greatest athletes (a 14x MLB All-Star and a 2009 World Series Champion with the New York Yankees), Alex is now Co-Chairman of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx and leads a team of experts building high-growth businesses. He is also an Emmy Award-winning MLB analyst for Fox Sports, has been an investor on ABC's Shark Tank, and co-hosts the video series The Deal with Bloomberg Originals' chief correspondent Jason Kelly, interviewing CEOs, entrepreneurs, and sports legends.
Carlos Sainz (F1) - Carlos Sainz is an Atlassian Williams F1 Team driver, racing alongside Alex Albon for the 2026 season. Carlos has motor racing in his blood, first stepping into a kart at the age of 10 and achieving multiple accolades on his ascent to F1. He debuted with Scuderia Toro Rosso in 2015, going on to race for Renault and McLaren before joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2021. During his 4 years at Ferrari, he stood on the podium on multiple occasions and secured four race wins. In 2024, Carlos announced he would be joining Atlassian Williams F1 Team for 2025 and beyond. In 2025, Carlos claimed two podiums and a sprint podium in his first season with Williams.
Lindsey Vonn (skiing) - Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonn, born on October 18, 1984, in St. Paul, Minnesota is one of the most decorated American ski racers in history and widely regarded among the greatest of all time. Lindsey burst onto the international skiing scene in 1999 at the age of 14 and has since captivated the world with her perseverance and superhuman abilities on the slopes. She's won four World Cup overall championships-one of only two female skiers to do so with three consecutive titles in 2008, 2009, and 2010, plus another in 2012. Lindsey won the gold medal in downhill at the 2010 Winter Olympics, the first one for an American woman. She also won a record 8 World Cup season titles in the downhill discipline (2008-2013, 2015, 2016), 5 titles in super-G (2009-2012, 2015), and 3 consecutive titles in the combined (2010- 2012). In 2016, she won her 20th World Cup crystal globe title, the overall record for men or women. In November 2024, Lindsey made her triumphant return to competitive ski racing following a successful partial knee replacement. In the 2025-26 season leading up to the Milan Cortina Olympics, Lindsey earned seven podium finishes in eight races including two first place finishes at St. Moritz and Zauchensee. Lindsey's remarkable comeback has only further cemented her legacy as one of the greatest ski racers of all time.
Miles Chamley-Watson (fencing) - Miles Chamley-Watson is an Olympic Bronze Medalist, 3x Olympian, and 2x World Champion foil fencer who has become a global force redefining modern fencing. As the first Black fencer and US male fencer to win a World Championship, Miles shattered barriers and transformed the sport into a stage for self-expression and cultural innovation. Beyond his athletic achievements, Miles is celebrated for his fearless personality and signature style - appearing at the Met Gala four and earning recognition across both elite sport and pop culture. His collaborations with Meta, Nike, Red Bull, Richard Mille, Rémy Martin and Mercedes-Benz, along with features in Vogue, GQ, Men's Health, The New York Times, and the New York Post, reflect his cross-industry influence. With the launch of his league, World Fencing League (WFL) this year, Miles continues to push boundaries fusing competition, entertainment, and creativity to inspire a new generation of athletes and fans worldwide.
2026 Brand Partners
Adobe, our official experience partner, empowers everyone to create through industry-leading platforms and tools that unleash creativity, productivity and personalized customer experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.
The Athletic, a returning partner, founded in 2016 and acquired by The New York Times in 2022, is the world's leading direct-to-consumer digital sports media company committed to elevated sports storytelling. The Athletic has the world's largest sports newsroom, with 500 full-time employees covering more than 250 professional sports and collegiate teams in the US and globally. Through a personalized subscriber experience built around the teams and leagues that fans follow, The Athletic delivers content and insight across a range of formats from written to audio, video and social - delivering powerful stories and smart analysis that bring sports fans closer to the heart of the game. From breaking news and live commentary to deeply reported long reads and exclusive interviews, subscribers rely on The Athletic for every sports story that matters.
Boardroom, is a media brand co-founded by Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman that focuses on the intersection of sports, entertainment, and business. Boardroom's media arm produces daily and weekly newsletters along with premium content showcasing how athletes, executives, musicians, and creators are moving the business world forward. Boardroom's network reaches over 52 million unique visitors each month, delivering a powerful blend of premium content and immersive experiences. Boardroom's signature events - including the annual CNBC x Boardroom Game Plan Summit, NBA and WNBA All-Star weekend activations, and other tentpole moments like F1 Miami, US Open, and Art Basel - consistently attract an elite network of athletes, entertainers, and entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of business. In June of 2025, Boardroom launched Boardroom Members Club, an integrated membership community blending premium content, live programming, curated access, and professional development. Boardroom Sports Holdings invests in sports teams and leagues, including Paris Saint-Germain F.C., 2x NWSL champions Gotham FC, and MLS' Philadelphia Union. Film and TV projects under the Boardroom brand include the Academy Award-winning Two Distant Strangers (Netflix), the critically acclaimed scripted series Swagger (Apple TV+) and Emmy-nominated documentary NYC Point Gods (Showtime).
Business Insider, is returning for its fourth annual invitation-only CMO Insider Breakfast on Tuesday morning at Sport Beach. Business Insider is a leading global news brand renowned for its coverage of business, technology, and innovation, helping millions of readers get more out of their careers and lives through award-winning journalism.
The Chicago Bulls, The Chicago Bulls are a global sports and entertainment organization that is part of the National Basketball Association. A professional basketball team founded in 1966, the Bulls have won six NBA championships and take pride in their iconic brand and worldwide fan base, including more than 45 million followers across social media platforms. The Bulls have a longstanding history of giving back and uniting people through the lessons of basketball, power of opportunity and strength of community.
Chime is a financial technology company founded on the premise that core banking services should be helpful, easy, and free. We offer a broad range of low-cost banking and payments products that address the most critical financial needs of everyday people. Our member-aligned business model has helped millions of people to unlock financial progress. Member deposits are FDIC-insured through The Bancorp Bank, N.A. or Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC, up to applicable limits1.
Channel Factory, a returning partner, is a global contextual advertising company powering performance across walled gardens. Utilizing proprietary AI and brand suitability technologies, Channel Factory ensures ads are placed on brand-safe, contextually relevant content across YouTube, CTV platforms, and social media, including Meta and TikTok. Through its conscious media planning, Channel Factory is committed to promoting sustainability, diversity, and positive content, helping brands achieve their goals while fostering a healthier digital ecosystem. Channel Factory has a presence in 54 countries across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and ANZ, providing advertisers with IAB standard category lists and customized content options in 50+ languages.
EA SPORTS, Electronic Arts is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. Through EA SPORTS, the company delivers industry-leading sports experiences that connect hundreds of millions of fans worldwide to the games, leagues, and athletes they love. Across the EA SPORTS portfolio, including EA SPORTS FC, Madden NFL, College Football, UFC, NHL and F1, fans engage for billions of hours each year, underscoring EA SPORTS' role at the center of sports fandom as it continues to push the boundaries innovation, community, and culture.
Fanatics Advertising, Fanatics Advertising is a next-generation sports media platform connecting brands with fans across sports content, commerce, and culture. We reach 100M+ fans in 180+ countries through 900+ team and league sites offering brands onsite and offsite media solutions that help them authentically engage these fans and drive measurable growth.
LaFete, La Fête Wine Co is on a mission to break tradition and convention by reimagining the luxury wine drinker and energizing the category. In 2019, La Fête du Rosé debuted as a fresh, modern, and inclusive wine brand geared toward drinkers of all backgrounds. In 2021, the company introduced a limited-release white wine - La Fête du Blanc - which became a permanent addition to the portfolio in 2022, and in 2023, La Fête du Rouge was introduced. According to Circana, La Fête du Rosé has ranked among the fastest-growing luxury imported rosé labels since 2021 and is now the #4 luxury imported rosé brand in the US. In January 2022, 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul (CP3) became an equity partner in the company. Since its inception, the company has donated a portion of the proceeds from every bottle sold to various programs that send underrepresented youth on unique travel experiences and organizations focused on creating opportunities for the BIPOC community in the wine and spirits industry. All La Fête Wines are produced in partnership with the prestigious winemakers of the iconic Gulf of St. Tropez. For more information or to purchase online, please visit LaFeteWine.com.
NBCUniversal exclusive broadcast partner, returns as the exclusive Platinum Media Partner of SPORT BEACH. As one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies, NBCUniversal creates world class content that is distributed across its portfolio of film, television and streaming, and brought to life in its theme parks. A subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, NBCUniversal owns and operates an expansive portfolio of news, entertainment, film, streaming, and television brands, and will be home to the biggest sporting events over the next two years, including the Milan Cortina Olympic Winter Games, Super Bowl LX, the return of the NBA and WNBA and the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Telemundo.
PepsiCo, with Gatorade as the exclusive hydration partner, PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales. Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.
Strava For Business, Strava is the app for active people, with more than 195 million users across 185 countries. Strava for Business helps brands and media agencies reach that community through real activity that creates shared effort and authentic engagement through participation, not interruption.
Superside, Superside is the world's leading AI-first creative partner, helping brands like Intuit, Amazon, DoorDash, Figma, and Reddit scale high-performing creative. We blend top global talent with smart AI systems and sharp strategy so that fast-moving teams get more done, without the cost or chaos of traditional agencies.
Sweatwork, Sweatwork is a movement-driven platform for connection, designed around intentional morning sessions that bring together movement, mindset, and relationship-building. Led by world-class talent, including Ron "Boss" Everline and Angela Manuel Davis, Sweatwork creates high-impact shared experiences that leave marketers, creators, and athletes stronger in body, mind, and network. Sweatwork is brought to you by Think True, a minority-led marketing agency at the intersection of sports, entertainment, and community. https://www.think-true.com/experiences.
Target, Target Corporation brings together style, design and value to offer a distinct assortment and elevated shopping experience across more than 2,000 U.S. stores and online. Powered by more than 400,000 team members, Target serves millions of families each week and invests in the communities where they live and work to support growth and opportunity for all.
TransUnion, a returning partner, is a global information and insights company making trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. They do this through a Tru picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through acquisitions and technology investments, TransUnion has developed innovative solutions that extend beyond their strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. They call this Information for Good - and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world http://www.transunion.com/business.
The Trade Desk, a returning partner, is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimize digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit thetradedesk.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Vevo, our exclusive music partner, is the world's leading music video network, connecting brands to culture through official videos, live performances, and original content. With 154M US monthly viewers, 30M UK monthly viewers and 22B monthly views globally, Vevo delivers 100% ad-supported storytelling and high-impact placements across CTV, digital and social platforms. Advertisers can buy direct or programmatically reaching engaged and relevant audiences in an always-on environment. While music is heard everywhere, it's only seen on Vevo.
Yieldmo, believes all ads should be human-centered, tailored, and provoke users' emotions and actions. Yieldmo helps brands deliver the best ad for every impression opportunity, merging creative and media for proven results.Our AI-advanced contextual platform, YMax allows brands to place personalized, high-impact advertising alongside the sports and cultural content fans actively seek across digital media, reaching audiences based on demonstrated affinity and behavior.
Zillow Group, Inc., a returning partner, is reimagining real estate to make home a reality for more and more people.
As the most visited real estate app and website in the United States, Zillow connects hundreds of millions of consumers with innovative technology, trusted agents and loan officers, and seamless digital solutions. With industry-leading tools and resources, Zillow supercharges real estate professionals so they can grow their businesses and deliver exceptional client experiences. For renters and housing providers, Zillow offers not only a robust marketplace but a set of end-to-end products and services to streamline applications, leases, payments and more. Zillow's ecosystem spans the entire home journey - from dreaming and shopping to renting, buying, selling and financing. Zillow Group's affiliates, subsidiaries and brands include Zillow, Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Zillow New Construction, Trulia, StreetEasy, Out East, HotPads, Follow Up Boss, ShowingTime, dotloop and Zillow Closing. All marks herein are owned by MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). © 2026 MFTB Holdco, Inc., a Zillow affiliate.
1 Chime is a financial technology company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Banking services provided by The Bancorp Bank, N.A. or Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC. Deposit insurance covers the failure of an insured bank. Certain conditions must be satisfied for pass-through deposit insurance coverage to apply.
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About SPORT BEACH
Considered the authoritative voice on sports marketing, SPORT BEACH connects athletes, brands and creatives for curated experiences and conversations that drive growth at the intersection of sport, brand and culture. Launched in 2022 at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity by Stagwell (STGW), SPORT BEACH is now a year-round ecosystem spanning live events, brand activations, thought leadership programming, and a meetings and facilitation practice. Its convenings at the world's most influential cultural and sporting moments serve as incubators for new partnerships, breakthrough creative, and industry-defining conversations. Learn more at sportbeach.com and follow us on Instagram @sportbeachco
Contact:
Paige Graham
paige.graham@sportbeach.com
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SOURCE: Stagwell
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sport-beach-is-back-for-cannes-2026-1157701