Stagwell: See You On The Pitch: Sport Beach Announces Final Event Slate For Cannes 2026

New athletes added to roster including Arik Armstead, Jaylen Brown, Bryson DeChambeau, Ashlea Klam, Damar Hamlin, Lamar Jackson, Scotty James, Trey Murphy, William Nylander, David Ortiz, Doc Rivers, Daniel Sturridge, Jayson Tatum, Diana Taurasi, Fred VanFleet, Shaun White, and Russell Wilson.

SPORT BEACH reveals its first-ever turf surface ahead of a packed week of co-creation and play featuring football, golf, soccer, and more.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2026 / SPORT BEACH, the global platform driving business at the intersection of sport, culture, and creativity, is officially rolling out the grass surface for Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2026. The brand is bringing the pitch to the beach along with a slate of turf sports including soccer, football and golf Open Play moments with leading athletes, mini tournaments, and a private World Cup watch party event. Attendees can also expect a can't-miss lineup of mainstage conversations, immersive events, and networking opportunities throughout the week, bringing together top athletes, brands and marketers.

Driven by an ethos of elite co-creation, SPORT BEACH 2026 will feature morning workouts, breakfasts, cocktail hours, evening events, and personalized moments throughout the week. Partners announced today include CeraVe, Comscore, Dick's Media Network, Excel Sports Management, Instacart, Indeed, JPMorganChase, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC), LinkedIn, NBPA, New York Life, Open X, Religion of Sports, TikTok, Trailblazing Sports Group, Uber Advertising, and YouTube and key returning partners like Business Insider, Diageo, Indeed, La Fete, NBCUniversal, New York Life, PepsiCo, Scripps Sports, Spotter, Strava, Sweatwork, VII(N) The Seventh Estate.

New athletes added to the roster include Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive End, Arik Armstead; Celtics Point Guard and National Basketball Players Association Vice President (NBPA), Jaylen Brown; NFL Player, Entrepreneur, and Philanthropist, Professional golfer, Bryson DeChambeau; U.S. Women's National Team, Flag Football Player, Ashlea Klam; NFL safety for the Buffalo Bills, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and founder of the Chasing M's Foundation, Damar Hamlin; Two-Time NFL Most Valuable Player and Quarterback, Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson; Olympic Medalist & World Champion Snowboarder, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Scotty James; NBA forward for the New Orleans Pelicans and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Vice President, Trey Murphy; NHL All-Star and Forward, Toronto Maple Leafs, William Nylander; MLB Hall of Famer and Red Sox Legend, David Ortiz; Head Coach, Milwaukee Bucks and NBA Champion Coach, Doc Rivers; Premier League Legend and Entrepreneur Daniel Sturrdige; Boston Celtics Forward, Jayson Tatum; WNBA Legend + 6x Olympic Gold Medalist, Diana Taurasi; Houston Rockets point guard and President of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), Fred VanFleet; and 3X Olympic Gold Medalist Snowboarder; Founder of The Snow League; Founder of WHITESPACE, Shaun White; and Super Bowl Champion Quarterback, Entrepreneur, Sports Owner and Philanthropist, Russell Wilson. Check out the full roster at sportbeach.com.

SPORT BEACH is also pleased to welcome new executives and talent to the stage including Bank of America Head of Global Enterprise Marketing, Michele Barlow; JPMorganChase Chief Marketing Officer, Carla Hassan; Writer and Weekend Update Co-anchor, "Saturday Night Live," Colin Jost; Founder & CEO, TMRW Sports, Mike McCarley; OBB Media Chief Executive Officer, Michael Ratner; Starbucks SVP, Global Marketing & Channel Development, Erin Silvoy; InMobi Founder & CEO, Naveen Tewari; Former Racer and Managing Director of F1 Academy, Susie Wolff; and E*TRADE Chief Marketing Officer, Andrea Zaretsky.

Key experiences throughout the week include: a private 'Must See Sports' dinner on Sunday to kick of the week with NBCUniversal; Business Insider's CMO Insider Breakfast on Tuesday morning; a breakfast with OUTFRONT on Wednesday; daily morning workouts with Sweatwork and a Tuesday morning run with Strava; daily panel snack breaks brought to you by InstaCart; curated private roundtable experiences with Comscore, EA Sports, Glance by InMobi, New York Life, Scripps, The Trade Desk, and TMRW Sports; Trailblazing Sports x Genius Sports Club Women's Sports Event; a Monday morning breakfast with Indeed, a Wednesday morning Creator Field Day presented by TikTok and Whalar Group; a World Cup Watch Party Wednesday night with YouTube; and a Thursday morning breakfast 'Beyond Live Sports: Creator TV and The New Attention Era,' hosted by Spotter. SPORT BEACH will also feature daily happenings such as an on-beach Experience Zone with Adobe; mainstage walk-on and walk-off music videos courtesy of SPORT BEACH's Official Music Partner Vevo; a mainstage emcee experience brought to you by Meta Ray Ban; a permanent jewelry activation with Superside; a photo activation with Snapchat; and invite-only VIP Deck events and experiences with Boardroom in partnership with Major League Baseball, JPMorganChase and CeraVe.

Apply to attend HERE.

To follow along ahead of the event and throughout the week, download our SPORT BEACH app HERE.

Newly Announced Athlete Partners

Arik Armstead (football) - Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive End Arik Armstead is a 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, venture capital operator, and co-founder of the Armstead Academic Project, a nonprofit dedicated to education equity that has impacted over 500,000 youth.

Jaylen Brown (basketball) - Jaylen Brown is a transformative force reshaping sports, business, and community impact. In 2024, he led the Boston Celtics to an NBA Finals victory, earning both the Finals MVP and Eastern Conference MVP awards. Drafted third overall in 2016, the four-time All-Star made history in 2023 by signing a five-year, $304 million supermax extension-the most valuable contract in NBA history at the time. Beyond his athletic dominance, Brown is deeply committed to education and leadership. He attended UC Berkeley, taking graduate courses as a freshman, and later became the youngest executive committee member in National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) history. Through his 7uice Foundation and its signature Bridge Program-partnered with the MIT Media Lab-Brown provides underrepresented youth with access to science, technology, and innovation. His commitment to economic equity includes launching the Boston Xchange, a nonprofit accelerator modeled after Black Wall Street that funds and mentors minority-owned businesses. Additionally, he launched 741 in 2024, a self-funded sneaker and athleisure brand designed to give athletes greater equity and creative control. Through championship-level basketball, philanthropy, and entrepreneurial vision, Brown is redefining leadership for a new generation of athletes.

Bryson DeChambeau (golf) - Bryson DeChambeau is a two-time U.S. Open champion and global sports personality, blending elite performance, innovation, and entertainment. He is one of game's most influential personalities, known for his power and passion for growing golf.

Damar Hamlin (football) - Damar Hamlin is an NFL safety for the Buffalo Bills, philanthropist, entrepreneur, and founder of the Chasing M's Foundation. A Pittsburgh native and University of Pittsburgh alum, Damar was selected by the Bills in the 2021 NFL Draft and re-signed with Buffalo for the 2026 season. After suffering Commotio Cordis during a nationally televised game in 2023, Damar made a remarkable recovery and returned to professional football, becoming one of the most inspiring comeback stories in sports. Since then, he has used his experience to become a leading advocate for CPR education, AED access, and cardiac emergency preparedness. Through the Chasing M's Foundation and its CPR Tour, Damar has helped train communities in life-saving skills, donate AEDs, support students through scholarships, and expand awareness across the U.S. and internationally. In 2026, he helped lead a Guinness World Records CPR training effort at the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, where 1,293 people completed Hands-Only CPR training in one hour. Damar continues to use his platform to inspire young people, uplift communities, and create lasting impact beyond the game.

Lamar Jackson (football) - Lamar Jackson is a two-time NFL Most Valuable Player and quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. One of the league's most accomplished players, Jackson has earned multiple Pro Bowl selections and is widely recognized for redefining the quarterback position through his dual-threat style of play.

Scotty James (snowboarding) - Scotty James is one of the most accomplished and influential athletes in snowboarding, rising from a child prodigy to a global icon with three Olympic medals, 11 X Games medals, and four World Halfpipe Championship golds. Beyond competition, he has expanded into entrepreneurship through his production company, 11Oakland, and strategic investments, including serving as an advisor and investor for the X Games as it launches the new X Games League format in 2026. As a Thredbo ambassador, Scotty is also focused on growing the future of the sport, helping build Australia's first 22-foot winter halfpipe for Olympic training and donating a mini pipe cutter to support athletes of all ages and abilities. This past December, Scotty released his Netflix documentary, Pipe Dream, taking viewers behind the scenes of his world on and off the halfpipe, and continues his creative work through his children's book series MOOKi, inspired by his childhood nickname and message of dreaming big.

Ashlea Klam (flag football) - Ashlea Klam is a member of the U.S. Women's National Flag Football Team and one of the sport's brightest rising stars. Ashlea and her have already made their mark in the flag football world by starting Texas Fury Flag Football, which has grown to be one of the largest girls' flag football programs in the United States. She helped Team USA capture the 2024 IFAF Women's Flag Football World Championship and 2023 IFAF Americas Continental Championship, earning a spot on the national team at just 18 years old. As an NAIA First Team All-American at Keiser University, Klam led the Seahawks to three-consecutive national championship game appearances from 2024-26 and was named the 2026 NAIA Flag Football Player of the Year. Klam is competing for Cal Poly, the first NCAA Division 1 women's program on the west coast. As an NFL Global Flag Ambassador and advocate for the growth of flag football, Klam continues to elevate the sport ahead of its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Trey Murphy (basketball) - Entering his fifth NBA season, Trey Murphy III is a cornerstone for the New Orleans Pelicans. Standing 6'8", he is recognized as a premier two-way wing who combines elite shooting, fluid athleticism, and offensive versatility. Selected 17th overall in the 2021 Draft, Murphy immediately led all rookies in three-point percentage, establishing a respected shooting profile that he continues to expand as a shot creator and playmaker. His professional success stems from a standout collegiate career. After two strong seasons at Rice University, he transferred to the University of Virginia. At UVA, Murphy thrived, delivering a remarkable 50/40/90 shooting season while showcasing the efficiency and basketball IQ that solidified him as a first-round talent. Beyond the court, the Durham, NC native is known for his approachable personality and commitment to community. He frequently gives back through youth basketball clinics and back-to-school initiatives, maintaining deep ties to his hometown and Cary Academy. Blending elite athletic performance with genuine purpose, Murphy continues to grow his influence as an established force in the NBA and a dedicated role model off the hardwood.

William Nylander (hockey) - William Nylander is an NHL All-Star forward for the Toronto Maple Leafs and a key contributor to one of hockey's most iconic franchises. Representing both Sweden and the NHL on the international stage, Nylander has established himself as one of the league's leading offensive players.

David Ortiz (baseball) - David Ortiz, known as "Big Papi," became one of baseball's greatest designated hitters. After playing for the Minnesota Twins, he joined the Boston Red Sox in 2003 and helped lead them to three World Series championships. A 10-time All-Star and member of the 500 Home Run Club, Ortiz retired in 2016 and was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 2022.

Doc Rivers (basketball) - Doc Rivers is the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks and one of the most accomplished coaches in NBA history. A former NBA Coach of the Year and NBA Champion, Rivers has spent more than 25 years leading teams at the highest level of professional basketball.

Daniel Sturridge (soccer) - As a Footballer at Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool Daniel has won every major Club trophy in Football, including the UCL Champions League x2, Premier League x1, FA Cup x 2. For England Daniel is the only English player to score at the World Cup Finals, Euro Finals and Olympics. Since graduating as a pro footballer, in just 3 years Daniel has built a reputation as an insightful, entertaining personality as an analyst and global leading broadcaster including Amazon Prime, Sky Sports, BBC, and Fox Sport. Daniel is well respected and indeed a trend setter in the fashion world and in music has successfully represented several young artists through his Dudley Road company. Daniel is also very much in tune with social and digital media and understands how to reach and engage young audiences as well as anybody. As a business owner Daniel has developed Sturr Crazy Sauces and successfully backed a handful of emerging companies.

Jayson Tatum (basketball) - As an NBA Champion, 2x Olympic Gold Medalist, and father to two young boys, Jayson Tatum has accomplished more than most. He is looking to use his position at the top of his field to further his entrepreneurial and philanthropic endeavors.

Diana Taurasi (basketball) - In her 20 WNBA, international and USA Basketball seasons, Diana Taurasi has established herself as one of the greatest and most influential players of the game. An 11-time WNBA All-Star, three-time WNBA champion, WNBA MVP, Rookie of the Year, and the WNBA's 25th Anniversary GOAT, Diana became the league's all-time leading scorer and the first player to surpass 10,000 career points. Before turning pro, Diana led the UConn Huskies to three NCAA championships while sweeping every major National Player of the Year honor. Internationally, she earned a record six Olympic gold medals with Team USA and captured six EuroLeague titles, cementing her status as a global icon of the game. Her impact and personality were further showcased in the Amazon Prime feature documentary series TAURASI. Known for her wit, charisma, and love of the game, Diana is also a devoted vegan, and mother of two. Raised in Chino, California by immigrant parents, she is fluent in Spanish, and proud of her Argentine and Italian roots. Diana retired from her on-court career in February 2025 after redefining greatness in women's basketball and today, is an in-demand speaker, commentator, investor, and avid golfer.

Fred VanFleet (basketball) - Fred VanVleet is a 10-year NBA veteran, 2022 NBA All-Star, 2019 NBA Champion, and current President of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA). Undrafted in 2016 and now recognized as one of the league's most respected leaders, Fred's journey from Rockford, Illinois to NBA stardom embodies perseverance, discipline, and the power to BetOnYourself. Off the court, Fred is a seasoned investor, entrepreneur, and community leader committed to creating opportunity and access for the next generation. He serves as Executive Chairman of the VanVleet Family Foundation, which focuses on education, financial literacy, and community revitalization - uplifting underserved youth and families across North America. Through his business ventures and partnerships, Fred continues to build a legacy that blends purpose with performance - from media and content creation to brand collaboration and mentorship. His mantra, BetOnYourself, has evolved into more than a phrase - it's a mindset, a movement, and a message to inspire others to believe in their own potential against all odds.

Shaun White (snowboarding) - Shaun White is an American athlete who is regarded as one of the greatest action sports athletes of all time. A five-time Olympian, Shaun won gold medals in the half-pipe event in 2006, 2010, and 2018. He is one of the most decorated athletes in X Games history, becoming the first athlete to compete in both the Winter and Summer games and has won 15 gold medals, an all-time X Games record. Shaun announced his retirement from the sport of snowboarding prior to competing in the 2022 Beijing Winter games, his fifth and final Olympics. Born in San Diego, Shaun turned professional at 13 and signed his first deal with Burton at 7. His endorsements have included Oakley, Target, Red Bull, and Ralph Lauren. Named among Bloomberg Businessweek's 100 Most Powerful Athletes and Forbes' 30 Under 30, he has won 11 ESPY Awards and has helmed the Air + Style festival since 2014. In January 2022, Shaun launched his active lifestyle brand, WHITESPACE, followed by the 2023 debut of his docuseries "The Last Run" on MAX and his curated autobiography, "Airborne." He partnered to acquire We Are Camp, the parent company of Windells and High Cascade, aiming to grow youth participation in action sports. In June 2024, Shaun announced the launch of The Snow League, the first professional league for global snowboarding and freeskiing, which launched in 2024. Born with a congenital heart defect for which he required two open-heart operations before age one, Shaun is an advocate for children battling illness and an active supporter of St. Jude's Children's Research Center, Boys and Girls Clubs of America, and Make-A-Wish Foundation.