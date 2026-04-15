Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) ("Aegis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of February 10, 2026, on April 13, 2026, it has obtained the final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") with Greentech Hydrogen Innovations Corp. ("Greentech") and is proceeding with completing the Arrangement.

As confirmed with the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company has determined May 4, 2026, as the share distribution record date (the "Share Distribution Record Date") and May 7, 2026, as the share exchange date (the "Share Exchange Date") for the Arrangement.

Upon completion of the Arrangement 3,749,319 common shares of Greentech (the "Spin-Out Shares") will be distributed to the Aegis shareholders held as of the Share Distribution Record Date on a pro-rata basis with each fractional share to be rounded down to the nearest whole share. Aegis will hold the balance of 416,500 common shares of Greentech.

The Arrangement is expected to become effective on the Share Exchange Date.

Aegis shareholders must hold their Aegis Shares on the Share Distribution Record Date in order to receive their pro rata portion of the Spin-Out Shares being distributed pursuant to the Arrangement.

About Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.

Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp. (CSE: QESS) (OTCQB: QESSF) (FSE: JG6) develops and integrates advanced battery energy storage systems for defence, critical infrastructure, industrial, and AI data centre applications. Through strategic partnerships with Indigenous communities and global technology leaders, the company specializes in hybrid nuclear-microgrid architectures, high-reliability power systems, and digital-twin-enabled control platforms supporting Canadian sovereignty, Arctic security, and NORAD operational readiness. Visit https://aegiscriticalenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.'s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292738

Source: Aegis Critical Energy Defence Corp.