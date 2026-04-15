Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.55 per ordinary share of the company.

The dividend is payable on June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2026.

About Allegion

At Allegion (NYSE: ALLE), we design and manufacture innovative security and access solutions that help keep people safe where they live, learn, work and connect. We're pioneering safety with our strong legacy of leading brands like CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss and Von Duprin. Our comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software and electronic solutions is sold around the world and spans residential and commercial locks, door closer and exit devices, steel doors and frames, access control and workforce productivity systems. Allegion had $4.1 billion in revenue in 2025. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Whitney Moorman Director, Global Communications

317-810-3241

Whitney.Moorman@allegion.com

Analyst Contact:

Jobi Coyle Director, Investor Relations

317-810-3107

Jobi.Coyle@allegion.com

Josh Pokrzywinski Vice President, Investor Relations

463-210-8595

Joshua.Pokrzywinski@allegion.com