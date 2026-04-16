Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) ("NovaRed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired historical exploration data for the Wilmac Copper-Gold Project (the "Project" or the "Property") from the optionor of the Property. The data, generated by the previous optionee in 2024, includes geochemical and geophysical datasets that the Company plans to integrate into its geological model to support drill target identification ahead of the planned 2026 geophysical survey program.

The acquired data package comprises:

a soil sampling program conducted on the North Lamont target area of the Project; and

a Volterra 3DIP/AMT (induced polarization / audio-magnetotelluric) geophysical survey comprising seven lines spaced at 300-metre intervals.

The acquired geophysical survey combines induced polarization (IP) chargeability with audio-magnetotelluric (AMT) resistivity measurements, techniques commonly used in porphyry copper-gold exploration to identify chargeable zones and map subsurface conductivity contrasts at depth. The Company believes these datasets, together with its existing geological and structural data, will assist in refining target areas ahead of drilling.

"Acquiring this data package is a positive step for the Wilmac Project," said Brian Goss, Chief Executive Officer of NovaRed Mining Inc. "The 3DIP/AMT survey and soil geochemistry from the North Lamont area give us additional information to work with as we plan the 2026 geophysical survey and move toward identifying drill targets."

The Company's 2026 exploration program at Wilmac, as outlined in its news release dated March 11, 2026, includes a geophysical survey program. Following integration and interpretation of the historical and new datasets, NovaRed intends to identify drill targets at the Project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Rick Walker, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Walker is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About NovaRed Mining Inc.

NovaRed Mining Inc. (CSE: NRED) (OTCQB: NREDF) is a mineral exploration company focused on the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper-gold porphyry projects in British Columbia. The Company's optioned Wilmac copper-gold project comprises 11,504 hectares located within the Quesnel porphyry belt in the Similkameen Mining Division, southwest of Princeton and approximately 10 kilometres west of Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s producing Copper Mountain Mine. For more information, visit novaredmining.com.

Readers are cautioned that the discussion of mineralization on adjacent or similar properties, including the Copper Mountain Mine, is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization or potential of the Wilmac Project. The Company has no interest in, or right to acquire any interest in, any such adjacent properties.

ON BEHALF OF NOVARED MINING INC.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the planned integration of historical exploration data into the Company's geological model, the identification and refinement of drill targets at the Wilmac Project, and the completion of the planned 2026 geophysical survey program. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the date of this news release, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Such assumptions include, without limitation, the availability of adequate funding to complete the proposed exploration, receipt of all necessary permits and authorizations, the availability of qualified personnel and geophysical contractors, favourable weather and field conditions, access to the Project area, the accuracy of current geological interpretations, and the reliability of the historical data acquired.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Important risk factors include, but are not limited to: the continued availability of capital and financing; adverse weather or terrain conditions that may delay or prevent fieldwork; risks inherent in mineral exploration activities; the possibility that the historical data may not be reliable or may not support the identification of drill targets; changes in applicable laws and regulations; the ability to retain key personnel and contractors; litigation; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; and general economic, market or business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292805

Source: NovaRed Mining Inc.