

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Barry Callebaut (BYCBF.PK) released a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at CHF89.379 million, or CHF16.22 per share. This compares with CHF32.052 million, or CHF5.82 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 7.3% to CHF6.752 billion from CHF7.287 billion last year.



Barry Callebaut earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: CHF89.379 Mln. vs. CHF32.052 Mln. last year. -EPS: CHF16.22 vs. CHF5.82 last year. -Revenue: CHF6.752 Bln vs. CHF7.287 Bln last year.



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