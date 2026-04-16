Original-Research: MLP SE - from NuWays AG
Classification of NuWays AG to MLP SE
A yield stock on paper, a structural grower underneath
Oftentimes, a 5% dividend yield hints at a rather mature stage of business. This is not the case for MLP, in our view, a business that benefits from secular growth, consistent with a 14% adj. EBIT CAGR into 2028e (eNuW).
A recent study on investor-adviser relationships provides additional external validation for this view (source: CFA Institute). It confirms a structurally healthy advice market and client trends that should play into MLP's positioning. Key takeaways include:
The current valuation still looks too low for the visibility and quality of MLP's earnings growth, in our view, given its high recurring revenue share (72% of total) and a structurally favourable market backdrop. We also continue to expect MLP to outperform its FY26 guidance.
Maintain BUY, PT € 12, based on Residual Income.
You can download the research here: mlp-se-2026-04-16-update-en-d9ae1
For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed
Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
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Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenkonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befindet sich in der vollständigen Analyse.
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2309442 16.04.2026 CET/CEST
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