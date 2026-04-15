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WKN: 602282 | ISIN: CA1349211054 | Ticker-Symbol: 0OJ
München
16.04.26 | 08:00
22,605 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADIAN APARTMENT PROPERTIES REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,80023,00010:51
22,80023,00010:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 23:06 Uhr
29 Leser
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Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: CAPREIT Announces April 2026 Distribution

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today its April 2026 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12917 per Unit (or $1.55 on an annualized basis). The April 2026 distribution will be payable on May 15, 2026 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on April 30, 2026.

About CAPREIT

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2025, CAPREIT owns approximately 45,500 residential apartment suites and townhomes (excluding approximately 400 suites classified as assets held for sale), that are well-located across Canada and, to a lesser extent, the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.7 billion (excluding approximately $0.1 billion of assets held for sale). For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosures which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404		CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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