Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Tiger Gold Corp. (TSXV: TIGR) (FSE: D150) (OTCQB: TGRGF) ("Tiger" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from six drillholes from its ongoing diamond drilling campaign at the Tesorito deposit at its Quinchía Gold Project in Colombia's prolific Mid-Cauca gold belt. Drilling at Tesorito forms part of Tiger's broader 20,000-metre drill program, which is ongoing with three diamond drill rigs active across the project.

Highlights:

TSDH-78: 169.71 m @ 0.9 g/t Au from 278.29 m, including: 25 m @ 2.2 g/t Au and 206 ppm Mo from 330 m, 17.1 m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 365 m, and 10 m @ 1.4 g/t Au from 392 m.

from 278.29 m, including: TSDH-78 returned broad gold mineralization associated with intrusive breccias , diorite pulses, and porphyry-style veining beneath the current Mineral Resource conceptual pit shell.

, diorite pulses, and porphyry-style veining beneath the current Mineral Resource conceptual pit shell. Hole TSDH-80 was drilled to test the expected continuation of the potential feeder-style mineralizing event below TSDH-71, with assays pending.

below TSDH-71, with assays pending. Additional assay results are pending from drillholes at Tesorito, Dos Quebradas, and Ceibal.

Robert Vallis, President & CEO, commented, "TSDH-78 is another strong result from one of the strongest sections drilled at Tesorito to date and further supports the continuity of higher-grade mineralization in this part of the deposit. Together with the other holes drilled, we continue to improve our understanding of the Tesorito system and help define the extent of mineralization in this area. TSDH-78 also provides important geological information in relation to the potential feeder-style mineralization identified in TSDH-71, and we now look forward to receiving assays from TSDH-80, which was drilled to test the expected continuation of that zone below TSDH-71."

The results reported in this release relate to drillholes TSDH-75, TSDH-76, TSDH-77, TSDH-78, TSDH-79, and TSDH-81 and are summarized in Tables 1 and 2. Figure 1 shows the location of the reported drillholes, and Figures 2, 3, and 4 present representative sections through the current Tesorito model. Figure 5 is a map of the Quinchía Gold Project.

TSDH-78 Returns Broad Gold Mineralization with Higher-Grade Internal Intervals

TSDH-78 returned 169.71 m grading 0.9 g/t Au from 278.29 m, including 25 m grading 2.2 g/t Au and 206 ppm Mo from 330 m, 17.1 m grading 1.5 g/t Au from 365 m, and 10 m grading 1.4 g/t Au from 392 m, as detailed in Table 1. This interval begins where the hole enters a more complex intrusive-dominated sequence within the broader Tesorito porphyry system. The strongest part of the interval is associated with intrusive breccias and diorite pulses, together with chlorite-sericite-magnetite alteration overprinting earlier potassic alteration. This interval also contains A-, B-, and M-type porphyry veinlets, with chalcopyrite and molybdenite observed in association with porphyry-style veining.





Figure 1: Tesorito drillhole collar and section locations plan map

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Section Line A-A' (Figure 2)





Figure 2: Tesorito Section A-A' (looking N040°)

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Figure 2 presents a cross section through drillholes TSDH-68, TSDH-69, TSDH-70, TSDH-71, and TSDH-78 together with the current Inferred Mineral Resource block model. Results for TSDH-68 to TSDH-71 were previously reported in Tiger news releases dated January 20, January 29, February 18, and February 24, 2026, and are summarized in Table 3.

TSDH-78 was drilled above TSDH-71 on the same section line and tested for the possible continuation of the potential feeder-style mineralizing event identified in that hole. While TSDH-78 returned a broad gold-mineralized interval, it did not exhibit the same distinctive Au-Cu-Mo-rich signature encountered in TSDH-71.

As summarized in Table 3, TSDH-71 returned 89.96 m grading 0.9 g/t Au, including 16.9 m grading 2.3 g/t Au, 0.25% Cu, and 158 ppm Mo, including 6 m grading 4.1 g/t Au, 0.43% Cu, and 302 ppm Mo, which the Company interprets as a potential feeder-style mineralizing event. TSDH-78 is instead interpreted as an important upper expression of this part of the system.

TSDH-80 remains the more direct test of the expected continuation of that zone below TSDH-71, and assays are pending.

Section Line B-B' (Figure 3)

TSDH-77 Helps Define a Near-Surface Lateral Boundary to the Porphyry System

TSDH-77 intersected near-surface mineralization grading 0.3 g/t Au over 171.35 m from 8 m downhole to the end of hole, in an area where the current block model display only partially reflects mineralization due to the 0.2 g/t Au display cut-off (Figure 3). The hole was drilled predominantly in fractured porphyry andesite.

Geological logging indicates the hole did not intersect the targeted potassic-centred porphyry domain. While the hole remained outside the high-temperature potassic core, the presence of propylitic and chlorite-sericite alteration with persistent M- and D-type veining provides essential boundary control. This helps refine the outer geometry of the mineralized envelope for future resource modelling.

Together with TSDH-76 on the same section line (Figure 3), the Company interprets TSDH-77 as helping define the near-surface lateral limit of stronger porphyry development within this part of the deposit. It also adds useful boundary control for ongoing refinement of mineralized domains and supports interpretation of the outer geometry of the system on this section.





Figure 3: Tesorito Section B-B' (looking N038°)

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TSDH-76 Intersects a Broad Mineralized Interval and Helps Refine Shallow Geometry

TSDH-76 intersected 147 m grading 0.3 g/t Au from 66 m to 213 m downhole within porphyry andesite. The principal porphyry-style target is interpreted from approximately 175 m to 204.5 m and is marked by weak potassic alteration overprinted by chlorite-sericite alteration, together with M-dominant veining and subordinate B-type veinlets.

TSDH-76 is positioned along the same section line as TSDH-77 (Figure 3) and one section southeast of the TSDH-72, TSDH-73, and TSDH-74 line. Although no intrusive breccia or early diorite was logged, the alteration and vein assemblages are consistent with a porphyry vector. Together with the consistent gold grades, this suggests the hole is tracking the outer margin of a structurally controlled mineralized centre.

In addition, the broad mineralized interval provides useful information on the geometry of the upper mineralized envelope on this section. It also helps define the shallow margin of mineralization, which is relevant to ongoing refinement and validation of the geological model and future resource modelling.

TSDH-81 Confirms Porphyry-Style Mineralization Near the SE Pit Shell Margin

TSDH-81 was a short vertical hole drilled to a depth of 98.8 m near the southeastern margin of the current Tesorito Mineral Resource pit shell and intersected 47 m grading 0.3 g/t Au from 15 m and 24.8 m grading 0.4 g/t Au from 74 m. The hole intersected porphyritic andesite dominated by chlorite-sericite alteration, with a discrete propylitic interval from 28.85 m to 41 m. Between 50.15 m and 52.72 m, the hole encountered a porphyry-style mineralized interval characterized by B-type veinlets with a quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite-molybdenite assemblage. While limited in thickness, this interval confirms that porphyry-style mineralization extends to this part of the system and provides useful vector information for ongoing targeting nearby.

Section Line C-C' (Figure 4)

TSDH-75 Confirms Deeper Porphyry-Style Mineralization

TSDH-75 intersected two significant gold intervals: 64 m grading 0.3 g/t Au from 334 m and 72.9 m grading 0.5 g/t Au from 410 m to 482.9 m downhole. The deeper interval coincides with a short intra-mineral diorite segment followed by porphyry andesite and is interpreted as the principal porphyry target in the hole. Geological logging records chlorite-sericite alteration overprinting weak to locally moderate potassic alteration. Veining includes M- and B-type veinlets, with pyrite and magnetite as disseminations and stringers, and local chalcopyrite and molybdenum associated with B-type and gypsum veinlets. The presence of M- and B-type veinlets with associated chalcopyrite and molybdenum reinforces the continuity of the mineralized system on this section.

Located southwest of section line A-A' (Figure 2), which contains previously reported holes TSDH-68 and TSDH-70, TSDH-75 extends the geological picture to a deeper and more distal position and provides additional control for refining continuity in this part of the deposit. This hole confirms that porphyry-style mineralization persists at depth and adds useful control for interpreting continuity within the broader mineralized system.





Figure 4: Tesorito Section C-C' (looking N038°)

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TSDH-79 Constrains the Southeastern Margin

TSDH-79 intersected 22 m grading 0.3 g/t Au from 18 m and 10 m grading 0.2 g/t Au from 52 m (Figure 4). The hole was drilled southeast of TSDH-72, TSDH-73, and TSDH-74 to follow up on a south-southeast trend previously identified in TSDH-72 and to test toward the coincident surface molybdenum anomaly in that direction. TSDH-79 provided the first direct drill test of the south-southeast trend and the surface molybdenum anomaly. While the hole did not intercept the main potassic core, it encountered late-stage diorite intrusions and hydrothermal alteration within the sedimentary sequence. This confirms a broad hydrothermal footprint extends to the southeast and provides key structural data for ongoing targeting in this emerging corridor.





Figure 5: Quinchía Gold Project Deposits and Prospects

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Mineral Resources and Technical Report

A report titled Quinchía Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report & Preliminary Economic Assessment, Department of Risaralda, Colombia (effective September 18, 2025) (the "Technical Report") was filed on SEDAR+ on December 10, 2025. The Technical Report also supports the disclosure of Mineral Resource estimates for the Miraflores and Tesorito deposits with an effective date of July 31, 2025. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Sampling, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drill core is logged by a Company geologist, photographed, and cut in half at the Company's core facility in Quinchía, Colombia. One half of the core is bagged and sent to ALS' laboratory in Medellín for sample preparation and with sub-samples sent to ALS' laboratories in Lima, Perú or North Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis. The remaining half-core (or quarter-core if a duplicate sample was taken) is retained onsite as a witness sample. ALS' Medellín, Lima, and North Vancouver laboratories are ISO/IEC 17025 accredited and are independent of the Company. All samples are analyzed for gold using 50 g fire assay with AAS finish (Au-AA26). Samples are also analyzed for a 48-element suite by ICP-AES and ICP-MS following a four-acid digestion (ME-MS61L). Where applicable, high-grade and overlimit assays are re-analyzed using an appropriate technique. In addition to the laboratory's QA/QC practices, certified reference materials, coarse blanks, and quarter-core duplicates are inserted into the sample stream to monitor analytical performance. Collar coordinates are preliminary and were recorded in the field using handheld GPS with elevation derived from a 2025 airborne LiDAR survey. Drill core was orientated, and downhole orientation surveys were collected at regular intervals. Only results that meet Tiger's QA/QC protocols are reported.

Qualified Person

The pertinent scientific and technical information contained in this release has been reviewed and approved by Jeremy Link, M.Eng., P.Eng., Tiger's Vice-President, Corporate Development, and César García, M.Sc., FAusIMM, the Company's Exploration Manager in Colombia, each of whom is a "qualified person" as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Tiger Gold Corp.

Tiger is a growth-oriented gold exploration and mine development company focused on advancing its flagship asset, the Quinchía Gold Project, a multi-million-ounce gold project in the prolific Mid-Cauca belt of Colombia, over which Tiger holds an option to acquire a 100% interest. Tiger is led by a multidisciplinary team of exploration geologists, mine builders, engineers, metallurgists, ESG specialists, and corporate finance professionals with a track record of exploration success, project advancement, and bringing mines into production at globally recognized mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti, Barrick Mining, Yamana Gold, Detour Gold, NewGold, Pretium Resources, and others.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as such terms are defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "projects", "intends", "suggests", "preliminary", "confident", "interpreted", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "can", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions (which may prove incorrect) and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Tiger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding Tiger's objectives, goals or future plans; statements regarding exploration results, potential mineralization, potential porphyry plugs, potential feeder zones and potential porphyry centres, lateral extensions, and the potential to expand mineralization or improve grade or increase Mineral Resource category confidence, including through infill, extension, definition, and step-out drilling; Tiger's plans to execute and complete its Phase 1 and Phase 2 exploration programs, including drill programs and Mineral Resource estimate updates; statements regarding planned field programs and future technical studies, including preliminary feasibility or feasibility-level studies; exploration and project development plans at the Quinchía Gold Project and regionally; statements regarding regional exploration potential and the ability to develop exploration targets, drill targets, and define Mineral Resources; the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships with local and Indigenous communities; the timing of the commencement of operations; and estimates of market conditions. Forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions including, without limitation, the availability of drilling rigs and other equipment, contractors and supplies, continued site access, receipt of required permits and approvals, the Company's ability to maintain community and stakeholder support, and that exploration and drilling results will be consistent with management's expectations. Such forward-looking information also includes statements regarding the Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Quinchía Gold Project, which by definition is preliminary in nature, includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves, and for which there is no certainty that the economics or results described will be realized. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Any references to nearby projects, properties, or mines are provided for regional context only, and mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Quinchía Gold Project.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to intersect potentially economic intervals of mineralization; uncertainties related to geological continuity, potential mineralization and the extent of mineralization, which may not yield economically viable results; additional mineralized zones that may not contain economically viable mineralization due to geological complexity or insufficient drilling data; risks that historical drilling data may be incomplete, inaccurate, or insufficient; risks that field programs may be reduced, delayed or may not proceed at all; risks that the Company may not satisfy minimum expenditure requirements or other work commitments under its property agreements (including option or earn-in agreements), which could adversely affect the Company's ability to maintain or earn its interest in the project; delays in assay processing or data validation issues; failure to identify Mineral Resources; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; changes in governmental regulation of exploration and mining operations; political risks and social unrest; inability to fulfil consultation or accommodation obligations in respect of Indigenous peoples or to maintain constructive relationships with local communities; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the advancement of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry.

While Tiger anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change, Tiger specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Tiger's views as of any date after the date of this news release. Although Tiger has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The factors identified above are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Tiger. Additional factors are noted under "Risk Factors" in Tiger's public disclosure record, including in the filing statement and other documents available under Tiger's profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Tiger undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.

Table 1: Drillhole Assay Results Reported in this Release

Drillhole From To Interval True Width Au ID (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) TSDH-75 334 398 64 54.7 0.3 and 410 482.90 72.90 62.1 0.5 TSDH-76 66 213 147 125.7 0.3 TSDH-77 8 179.35 171.35 146.7 0.3 TSDH-78 278.29 448 169.71 138.0 0.9 incl. 330 355 25 21.6 2.2 incl. 365 382.1 17.1 14.7 1.5 incl. 392 402 10 8.6 1.4 TSDH-79 18 40 22 18.9 0.3 and 52 62 10 8.5 0.2 TSDH-81 15 62 47 37.9 0.3 and 74 98.8 24.8 20.0 0.4

All composite intervals are reported over a minimum downhole length of 10 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 0.2 g/t Au, allowing for up to 10 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. All reported intervals refer to downhole core lengths. True width estimates are based upon the Company's current interpretation. Higher-grade intervals reported as any interval over a minimum length of 5 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 1 g/t Au, allowing for up to 5 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped.

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Information (EPSG:32618)

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Length Azimuth Dip ID (m) (m) (m asl) (m) (°) (°) TSDH-75 423,490 584,605 1,356 500.1 130 -60 TSDH-76 423,640 584,355 1,290 220.55 140 -60 TSDH-77 423,580 584,405 1,301 179.35 129 -60 TSDH-78 423,530 584,620 1,347 465 130 -60 TSDH-79 423,830 584,260 1,254 154.65 130 -60 TSDH-81 423,805 584,205 1,264 98.8 360 -90

Table 3: TSDH-71 Assay Results (Previously Reported on February 24, 2026)

Drillhole From To Interval True Width Au Ag Cu Mo ID (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (ppm) TSDH-71 356 390 34 29.7 0.2 0.6 0.02 16 and 426 515.96 89.96 79.0 0.9 1.0 0.08 57 incl. 455.1 472 16.9 Unknown 2.3 2.0 0.25 158 incl. 456 462 6 Unknown 4.1 3.5 0.43 302 incl. 480 486 6 5.3 1.5 1.6 0.12 41

All composite intervals are reported over a minimum downhole length of 10 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 0.2 g/t Au, allowing for up to 10 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. All reported intervals refer to downhole core lengths. True width estimates are based upon the Company's current interpretation. Higher-grade intervals reported as any interval over a minimum length of 5 m at a minimum length-weighted grade of 1 g/t Au, allowing for up to 5 m of consecutive internal dilution below cut-off. No assays were capped.

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Source: Tiger Gold Corp.