Kesko Oyj: Kesko's sales in March

KESKO INVESTOR NEWS 16.4.2026 AT 8.00

Kesko's sales increased by 12.2% in March, or by 9.7% in comparable terms.

"Kesko's sales increased by 12.2% in March, and sales grew in all divisions. In the grocery trade division, sales were positively impacted by the fact that Easter-related wholesale mainly took place in March. In the building and technical trade division, sales grew in both building and home improvement trade and technical trade. In the car trade division, sales increased in used cars and services, and decreased in new cars. The number of delivery days in March was up by 1 year-on-year in Kespro, building and technical trade, and car trade," says Kesko's President and CEO Jorma Rauhala.

Sales for the grocery trade division totalled €585.4 million in March, up by 11.3%. Sales to K Group grocery stores increased by 14.1%. The timing of Easter had an approximately 6-7 percentage point impact on the sales to grocery stores. Sales in K-Citymarket's home and speciality goods trade (non-food) increased. Kespro's sales increased by 5.6%.

Sales for the building and technical trade division totalled €470.0 million in March, up by 15.3%. In comparable terms, division sales increased by 8.9%. Sales in building and home improvement trade increased by 19.3%, while in comparable terms, sales increased by 7.3%. The sales of Roslev Trælasthandel A/S, which was acquired in Denmark on 1 February 2025, have been included in the division's March figures in both 2025 and 2026. The Danish companies CF Petersen & Søn A/S and Tømmergaarden A/‍S have been part of Kesko as of 1 May 2025 and 1 June 2025, respectively. Sales in technical trade increased by 11.2% in comparable terms. Sales for the division increased in comparable terms by 10.2% in Finland, 12.3% in Sweden and 13.4% in Denmark, and decreased by 0.7% in Norway.

Sales for the car trade division totalled €125.2 million in March, representing an increase of 5.7%. Car trade sales grew by 5.4%; sales decreased in new cars, and increased in used cars and services. Sports trade sales increased by 7.6%.

Kesko Group sales in March 2026 totalled €1,178.0 million, representing an increase of 12.2%.

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in March 2026:

March 2026 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 483.5 +12.6 +12.6 Kespro 101.9 +5.6 +5.6 Grocery trade, total 585.4 +11.3 +11.3 Building and home improvement trade 262.5 +19.3 +7.3 Technical trade 215.7 +11.0 +11.2 Building and technical trade, total 470.0 +15.3 +8.9 Car trade 107.6 +5.4 +5.4 Sports trade 17.6 +7.6 +7.6 Car trade, total 125.2 +5.7 +5.7 Common functions and eliminations -2.7 Grand total 1,178.0 +12.2 +9.7 Finland, total 910.9 +10.2 +10.2 Other countries, total 267.0 +19.6 +7.9 Grand total 1,178.0 +12.2 +9.7

Kesko Group sales in euros, excluding VAT, in January-March 2026:

1.1.-31.3.2026 € million Change, % Comparable

change, % Grocery sales to K Group grocery stores and non-food sales, total 1,300.0 +6.2 +6.2 Kespro 284.5 -0.3 -0.3 Grocery trade, total 1,584.6 +5.0 +5.0 Building and home improvement trade 633.4 +16.5 +3.3 Technical trade 575.2 +5.5 +5.4 Building and technical trade, total 1,188.7 +10.9 +4.2 Car trade 290.5 +6.0 +6.0 Sports trade 43.9 +4.1 +4.1 Car trade, total 334.4 +5.7 +5.7 Common functions and eliminations -7.3 Grand total 3,100.3 +7.2 +4.7 Finland, total 2,426.5 +5.4 +5.4 Other countries, total 673.9 +14.5 +2.2 Grand total 3,100.3 +7.2 +4.7

Change % indicates the change when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The comparable change % has been calculated in local currencies and excluding the impact of acquisitions, divestments and other structural arrangements completed.

The reported sales for Kesko Group include the acquisitions and divestments completed in 2025 in accordance with the dates of completion. In Denmark, Roslev Trælasthandel A/S has been part of Kesko as of 1 February 2025, CF Petersen & Søn A/S as of 1 May 2025, and Tømmergaarden A/S as of 1 June 2025.

Number of delivery days in March 2026 compared to March 2025:

March January-March Grocery trade 0 0 Kespro +1 0 Building and technical trade, Finland +1 0 Building and technical trade, Sweden +1 0 Building and technical trade, Norway +1 0 Building and technical trade, Denmark +1 0 Car trade service business +1 0

Saturdays are wholesale delivery days in grocery trade but not in Kespro, building and technical trade, or the car trade service business. Delivery days do not have a marked impact on new or used car sales. Under normal circumstances, one delivery day has an approximately 2-4 percentage point impact on Kesko's monthly sales, depending on the division.

Kesko publishes advance information on the retail sales of K Group stores quarterly in connection with interim reports.

Further information is available from Hanna Jaakkola, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 105 323 540, and Eva Kaukinen, Vice President, Group Controller, tel. +358 105 322 338.



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