TOKYO, Japan, Apr 16, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Honda) will begin sales in Japan tomorrow (April 17, 2026) of the all-new Honda Insight, a new EV passenger model.All-new Insight product website: https://www.honda.co.jp/INSIGHT/ (Japanese)The all-new Insight was developed as an EV with a distinctive character, which commands a strong presence and offers exceptional customer comfort. Its exterior styling is instantly recognizable for its unique character and features a sharp, yet flowing form that evokes a sense of powerful and dynamic driving performance, intending to draw attention naturally on the street in urban areas.The cabin features a package and interior design that ensures a comfortable and relaxing ride not only for the driver but also for all passengers, offering a high-quality and valuable space realized by a wide range of comfort features. Moreover, without compromising the joy of driving and sporty driving performance unique to Honda, the all-new Insight realizes a range per charge of 535 km (332 miles) in the WLTC mode*1, offering a sufficient range for a wide variety of everyday driving situations, from daily commuting and shopping to weekend drives.Since the introduction of the first-generation model in 1999, as the first mass-production hybrid model of Honda, Insight pioneered a new era of hybrid vehicles. This fourth-generation, all-new Insight will carry forward the spirit of the previous generation models and offer the new value of an EV as a newly-developed crossover SUV EV.*1 WLTC (Worldwide harmonized Light vehicle Test Cycles) mode is a driving test mode consisting of city, suburban and highway driving modes, with time allocated according to average use time.Sales plans:Available in a limited quantity of 3,000 units.Key features of the all-new InsightDesignThe exterior styling features the distinctive body frame of a crossover SUV and edgy design, which creates a strong sense of forward thrust as if the entire mass of the vehicle is being pushed forward, to express a futuristic form for the all-new Insight.The interior design features a form that creates a feeling of enclosure and occupant comfort, with a rounded design that emphasizes continuity throughout the cabin space. The use of high-quality, soft-padded materials and the placement of LED ambient lighting along the contours of the instrument panel and doors contributes to the creation of a high-quality and seamlessly integrated interior space comfortable for all occupants.PackagingThe packaging was also developed with a goal to create a comfortable space for all occupants regardless of seating position. For the driver and the front passenger, excellent forward visibility was secured by elevating the eye point. In combination with meters that simplify and organize necessary information, the Head-Up Display serves as the primary information source for the driver, which reduces the need to look away from the road and enables the driver to drive with greater peace of mind.Moreover, a center console design that does not separate the driver and front passenger seats, enabling a walk-through between the front seats. For the rear seats, generous legroom has been secured, along with a reclining function, creating a comfortable space for all passengers even during a long drive.The all-new Insight also features a large-capacity cargo area convenient for a wide range of driving situations, ranging from everyday use to weekend leisure activities. In addition, the luggage board that allows the cargo floor to be set at upper and lower positions and the fold-down rear seatback further enhance the usability of the cargo area.Interior comfort features- Intelligent Heating SystemThe Intelligent Heating System, which enables coordinated operation of the heating units for the seats, steering wheel, as well as each interior heating unit, has an "AUTO Mode" that automatically detects the presence of rear-seat occupants and optimizes HVAC output and power consumption. Moreover, by newly incorporating radiant heater panels, the system achieves heating that is more energy efficient, quieter, and reduces dryness compared to a conventional forced-air heater.- Aroma diffuserThe all-new Insight features an aroma diffuser that can disperse fragrance throughout the cabin when the air conditioning unit is in operation. Six fragrance cartridge options are available for selection, and up to three cartridges can be installed in the vehicle at the same time. The customer can select a fragrance via the display audio screen and enhance emotional comfort to turn their time spent in the vehicle into a more pleasant experience. The fragrance that fills the cabin contributes to the value this relaxing and high-quality space will offer to occupants.- Ambient lightingThe all-new Insight features an ambient lighting system that enhances the in-cabin experience through lighting effects. By linking lighting control with door operation and HVAC temperature setting, the system delivers a high-quality cabin space that offers intuitive understanding and comfort to the occupants.- BOSE Premium Sound SystemTwelve BOSE*2 speakers designed exclusively for this model are optimally positioned throughout the cabin to create a natural and immersive soundstage for all occupants regardless of seating position.*2 Bose is a trademark of Bose Corporation based in the U.S.DynamicsThe development team pursued both excellent handling that responds faithfully to driver inputs and a high-quality and comfortable ride for all occupants. Leveraging a smooth and quiet driving feel unique to EVs, the all-new Insight delivers stable driving performance and natural handling that makes this vehicle easy for anyone to drive. As a result, it offers dynamic performance that enables customers to enjoy the vehicle with peace of mind for a wide range of driving situations from everyday driving to long-distance drives.Moreover, the all-new Insight offers four drive mode options - Normal, Sport, Econ and Snow - enabling the driver to select optimal driving characteristics according to the driving conditions and their preferred driving style. In Sport mode, an Active Sound Control (ASC) system can be engaged to further enhance the joy of driving. The ASC system not only emphasizes the feeling of acceleration by producing smooth and expansive "virtual" engine sounds, but also realizes a sense of consistency throughout the entire drive by controlling the sounds during deceleration. By integrating sound effects and driving performance, the system achieves a balance between quietness and driving pleasure, offering the joy of driving unique to Honda.Power unitThe all-new Insight is equipped with a high-power, high-torque, compact drive unit and a large-capacity, yet thin battery. In combination with a thermal management system that maintains the battery at an optimal temperature, the power unit demonstrates stable performance across a wide range of driving conditions. The all-new Insight realizes a range per charge of 535 km (332 miles) in WLTC mode, and a charging time of approximately 40 minutes*3 with fast charging, reducing the stress of waiting for a charge.Furthermore, with the use of the Honda Power Supply Connector*4, an external AC power output device, the all-new Insight can output electricity of up to 1,500W, which can be utilized for outdoor activities away from home.*3 Approximate time for the battery to reach an 80% charge from the time the low charge warning light comes on using a fast charger with output of more than 50kW (Charging time may be longer especially in summer and winter).*4 Dealer optionHonda SENSINGThe all-new Insight comes standard with Honda SENSING advanced safety and driver-assistive functions*5, offering natural control that ensures comfort and peace of mind for all occupants.List of Honda SENSING functions available for the all-new Insight1)Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)2)Collision Mitigation Throttle Control*63)Rear Collision Mitigation Throttle Control*64)Low Speed Brake Function*65)Pedestrian Collision Mitigation Steering System6)Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) System7)Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low Speed Follow8)Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)9)Traffic Jam Assist10)Lead Car Departure Notification System11)Traffic Sign Recognition12)Auto High Beam Headlights13)Blind Spot Information System14)Honda Parking Pilot15)Parking Sensor System*5 Honda SENSING functions are intended to assist the driver: therefore, there is a limit to the capabilities (e.g. recognition capability and control capability) of the individual functions of Honda SENSING. Please do not overestimate the capabilities of any Honda SENSING function and drive safely while paying constant attention to your surroundings. For more information about Honda SENSING, please visit the Honda website: https://global.honda/en/tech/Safety_and_driver-assistive_technologies_Honda_SENSING/*6 The three functions - Collision Mitigation Throttle Control, Rear Collision Mitigation Throttle Control and Low Speed Brake Function - are collectively called Low Speed Braking Control.Honda ON Limited EditionA limited number of the all-new Insight with white interior (only with the body colors of Diamond Dust Pearl and Crystal Black Pearl) will be available exclusively through Honda ON, Honda's online store for new vehicle sales.Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) in JapanModel: InsightDrive: FFMax # of occupants: 5Price including 10% consumption tax: 5,500,000 yen* Pricing does not include insurance premium, taxes (excluding consumption tax) and cost related to vehicle registrations.* The prices above are manufacturer's suggested retail prices (including 10% consumption tax) and are for reference only. Sales prices are determined independently by each sales company. Please contact the sales company for details.* Based on the automobile recycling law, separate recycling charge will be necessary. The recycling charge includes a recycling deposit (cost necessary to recycle shredder dust, air bags, chlorofluorocarbon (CFCs) and information management cost) and fund management cost.Body Colors- Diamond Dust Pearl*1- Crystal Black Pear*l- Slate Gray Pearl*2- Aqua Topaz Metallic II2 (Honda original new color)- Obsidian Blue Pearl*1 There is an additional charge of 66,000 yen (60,000 yen excluding 10% consumption tax)*2 There is an additional charge of 44,000 yen (40,000 yen excluding 10% consumption tax)Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.