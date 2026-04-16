Kingfisher Metals Corp.: Kingfisher Outlines New Porphyry Target 6 km from Highway and Power, HWY 37 Project, Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSXV:KFR)(FSE:970)(OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to report the delineation of a new porphyry drill target at the Turquoise target area (Figures 1-3). Interpretation of recently updated geophysical inversion datasets1 highlight a compelling subsurface target within the Company's 933 km² HWY 37 Project, located in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.

Key Highlights:

New near-surface porphyry copper - gold target identified at the Turquoise target area characterized by a 0.5 by 2.0 km chargeability anomaly. The magnetic vector amplitude inversion (MVI), direct current (DC) resistivity and the Mobile MagnetoTellurics (MMT) resistivity datasets all support the core target domain (Figure 2).

Majority of target area is covered by a landslide and glacial till, interpreted to cover the core porphyry alteration target with only discrete lateral alteration expressions at surface (Figure 1).

Porphyry proximal indications include advanced argillic mineralogy (dickite and vuggy silica) on surface and high pyrite abundance near geophysical core target domain (Figure 1).

Target is near-surface and drill ready.

Dustin Perry, CEO of Kingfisher, states, "The Turquoise target is a direct result of our systematic exploration approach, which continues to unlock new opportunities across this underexplored yet highly prospective region of the Golden Triangle. The target is located within the emerging Hank-Mary district and only ~6 km from existing infrastructure. Turquoise represents a compelling new drill target that we're excited to test this summer as we continue to build a strong pipeline of high-quality targets across the HWY 37 Project. "

Figure 1: Plan overview of the Turquoise Porphyry Target and Section A-A' Location

Figure 2: Cross-section Turquoise Porphyry Target IP-chargeability, MVI amplitude, MMT resistivity, DC-resistivity results, and a compilation summary interpretation.

Turquoise Porphyry Target

A new porphyry target has been identified ~3.4 km east of the Hank Porphyry discovery hole (HW-25-011). The target is centered on a 0.5 by 2.0 km chargeability anomaly (> 12.0 mV/V) and is supported by the recent MMT inversion, and magnetic inversion products1. Geophysical patterns define a possible fluid upwelling or structural root to the anomaly, supported by coincident geophysical signatures and surface geology mapping. The scale of the target area is approximately 1 by 3.4 km, elongated to the northeast.

Geophysical Highlights:

IP Chargeability: A large, coherent chargeability anomaly extends to surface and is spatially coincident with mapped pyrite alteration. The anomaly forms a volume approximately 0.5 km wide, 0.5 km deep and 2.0 km long and could define a broad sulphide-rich system. The peak chargeability values are 25 mV/V.

MVI Amplitude: A steep, low- to moderate-amplitude magnetic feature is interpreted to reflect a structural focus or a fluid flow pathway. This feature appears to focus on the core of the chargeability anomaly, refining the primary drill target.

Resistivity (MMT and DC): Integrated resistivity datasets define classic porphyry-style architecture: A mushroom-shaped, low-resistivity (conductive) cap with values ranging between 25-100 ohm * m and dimensions of approximately 1.0 km deep, 4.0 km wide and 6.0 km long, coincident with mapped clay-rich alteration. Underlying low- to moderate-resistivity domains are interpreted as potential porphyry stockwork zones, with the central "stem" representing a central fluid upwelling within a broad alteration system. Moderate resistivity at surface correlates with mapped siliceous advanced argillic alteration.



Surface Geology Highlights:

Mapping indicates a vector toward higher temperature alteration toward the core target. Advanced argillic mineralogy, including dickite and vuggy silica, has been identified above the chargeability anomaly and may indicate a porphyry-top position.

Sericite-chlorite-pyrite-quartz alteration observed at surface within the core target area is consistent with porphyry-style alteration observed at the Hank porphyry.

The projected surface expression of the core target is largely obscured by landslide and moraine cover. However, proximal outcrops report elevated pyrite contents (>5%), supporting the geophysical interpretation.

Representative prospecting and rock sampling in the valley remain limited due to extensive till and landslide cover.

Figure 3: Photograph of Turquoise Porphyry Target Area.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Tyler Caswell, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration of Kingfisher, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on copper-gold exploration in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia. Through outright purchases and option earn in agreements (Orogen Royalties, Golden Ridge Resources, and Aben Gold) the Company has quickly consolidated one of the largest land positions in the Golden Triangle region with the 933 km2 HWY 37 Project and 202 km2 Forrest Kerr Project. Kingfisher also owns (100%) two district-scale orogenic gold projects in British Columbia that total 641 km2. The Company currently has 134,898,973 shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Dustin Perry, P.Geo.

CEO, President, and Director

Phone: +1 778 606 2507

E-Mail: info@kingfishermetals.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's property. This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the projects, and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company's business and results of operations; the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, regardless of its operating performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

(1) See news release dated April 2, 2026, available at www.kingfishermetals.com and the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca

SOURCE: Kingfisher Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/kingfisher-outlines-new-porphyry-target-6-km-from-highway-and-power-hwy-37-projec-1158153