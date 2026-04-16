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WKN: A3D662 | ISIN: GB00BMX3W479 | Ticker-Symbol: 6MB0
Frankfurt
16.04.26 | 08:14
1,600 Euro
-1,84 % -0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6301,66012:15
Dow Jones News
16.04.2026 11:51 Uhr
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Metro Bank Holdings PLC: Publication of 2025 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting

DJ Publication of 2025 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting 

Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO) 
Publication of 2025 Annual Report and Accounts and Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting 
16-Apr-2026 / 10:17 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
                                                              Metro Bank Holdings plc (LSE: MTRO LN) 
 
16 April 2026 

Metro Bank Holdings plc (the "Company") 

Legal Entity Identifier: 984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 

PUBLICATION OF 2025 ANNUAL REPORT AND ACCOUNTS 
 
 AND NOTICE OF 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 

Following the release on 4 March 2026 of the Company's preliminary results for the financial year ended 31 December 
2025 (the "Preliminary Announcement"), the Company is pleased to announce that it has today published its Annual Report 
and financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 (the "2025 Annual Report and Accounts") and 
Notice of 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). 
 
The AGM will be held at First Floor, One Southampton Row, London WC1B 5HA on Tuesday, 2 June 2026 at 09:00am. 
 
The following documents are available to view in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at 
www.metrobankonline.co.uk: 
 
 -- 2025 Annual Report and Accounts; and 
 -- Notice of AGM to be held on 2 June 2026. 
  
 
Hard copies of the above documents will be mailed in due course to those shareholders who have elected to receive them. 
In compliance with 6.4.1 of the UK Listing Rules, the above documents are also being submitted to the National Storage 
Mechanism. The documents will shortly be available for inspection at:  https://data.fca.org.uk/nsm/ 
nationalstoragemechanism 

Attendance and Voting at the AGM 
 
If you cannot attend the AGM in person, you may appoint a proxy by completing the Form of Proxy and returning it to the 
Company's registrars: Equiniti, Aspect House, Spencer Road, Lancing, West Sussex, BN99 6DA, United Kingdom, or by 
voting online at www.shareview.co.uk, so as to arrive no later than 09:00am on 29 May 2026. The return of a Form of 
Proxy will not prevent you from attending the AGM and voting in person should you wish. 
 
Shareholder Questions at the AGM 
 
We value the opportunity to engage with our shareholders. To encourage engagement, shareholders can submit questions to 
the Company in advance, and by no later than 09:00am on 29 May 2026, by emailing companysecretary@metrobank.plc.uk. 
Where possible, questions received by verified shareholders within the time prescribed will be addressed by the Chair 
of the meeting after the formal AGM business has ended. 
 
Additional information 
 
For the purposes of complying with the Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "DTRs") and the requirements imposed on 
issuers though the DTRs, information required to be communicated in unedited full text was included in the 2025 Annual 
Report and Accounts. This was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in unedited full text and will shortly be 
available for inspection. Furthermore, the 2025 Annual Report and Accounts are available at www.metrobankonline.co.uk. 
 
Directorate Change 
 
As previously announced, having served on the Board since April 2020, Nicholas Winsor will not be seeking re-election 
to the Board at this year's AGM and will retire as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company effective 31 
May 2026. 
 
Enquiries 
 
For further information on this announcement, please contact: 

Metro Bank PLC Investor Relations 
 
Daniel Ainscough 
 
+44 (0) 20 3402 8900 
 
IR@metrobank.plc.uk 

Metro Bank PLC Media Relations 
 
Victoria Gregory 
 
+44 (0) 7773 244608 
 
pressoffice@metrobank.plc.uk 

FGS Global 
 
Mike Turner 
 
+44 (0) 7766 360900 
 
Metrobank-lon@fgsglobal.com 

About Metro Bank 
 
Metro Bank provides corporate, commercial and SME banking and specialist mortgage lending, alongside retail and private 
banking services. Metro Bank offers relationship banking through a network of 78 stores in the UK, telephone banking 
from UK-based contact centres and digital banking via mobile app and online. 
 
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 14387040, registered office: One 
Southampton Row, London, WC1B 5HA) is the listed entity and holding company of the Metro Bank group. 
 
Metro Bank PLC (registered in England and Wales with company number 6419578, registered office: One Southampton Row, 
London, WC1B 5HA) is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority 
and Prudential Regulation Authority. 'Metrobank' is a registered trademark of Metro Bank PLC.  Eligible deposits are 
protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. For further information about the Scheme, refer to  
www.fscs.org.uk. 
 
Metro Bank is an independent UK bank - it is not affiliated with any other bank or organisation. Please refer to Metro 
Bank using the full name. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00BMX3W479 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:     MTRO 
LEI Code:   984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64 
Sequence No.: 424175 
EQS News ID:  2309752 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2309752&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 16, 2026 05:17 ET (09:17 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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