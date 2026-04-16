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WKN: 884296 | ISIN: US63633D1046 | Ticker-Symbol: WX6
Frankfurt
16.04.26 | 08:29
71,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,0073,0013:30
ACCESS Newswire
16.04.2026 12:02 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

National Health Investors: NHI Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced details for the release of its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. NHI plans to issue its earnings release after the market closes on Monday, May 4, 2026, and will host a conference call on the following day, Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (888) 506-0062, with the access code 419400.

The live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at www.nhireit.com and at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/633/53759 on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The online replay will be available shortly after the call and remain available for one year.

About National Health Investors, Inc.

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI), established in 1991, is a self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical facility investments. NHI operates in two reportable segments: Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio ("SHOP"). NHI's portfolio consists of independent living facilities, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

Contact: Dana Hambly, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

Phone: (615) 890-9100

SOURCE: National Health Investors



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/nhi-announces-first-quarter-2026-earnings-release-and-conference-call-1158146

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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