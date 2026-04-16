

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Pepsico Inc (PEP) released a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $2.327 billion, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $1.834 billion, or $1.33 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Pepsico Inc reported adjusted earnings of $2.204 billion or $1.61 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.5% to $19.443 billion from $17.919 billion last year.



Pepsico Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.327 Bln. vs. $1.834 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.70 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue: $19.443 Bln vs. $17.919 Bln last year.



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