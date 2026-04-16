The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 16
The Diverse Income Trust plc
16th April 2026
The Diverse Income Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 15th April 2026 the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of the Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
15th April 2026 124.17 per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 122.48 per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
16th April 2026