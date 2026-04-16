Circus SE (ISIN: DE000A2YN355 XETRA: CA1) has signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of the Belgian food robotics company Alberts, a European provider and market-leading pioneer in autonomous food production systems.

Founded in 2015, the company has developed patented robotic food production systems and operates installations across six countries for customers including Danone, Decathlon, and Sodexo. The acquisition will contribute directly to revenue already in the current financial year.

The integration of Alberts' complementary technology into Circus' robotics product portfolio expands the group's technological capabilities. While existing systems are designed for large-scale and mobile defence applications, Alberts adds a new category of autonomous systems with a footprint of approximately 1 sqm, enabling highly dense deployments in space-constrained environments.

The purchase price will be disclosed upon closing of the transaction and will be settled through the issuance of a to-be-determined final number of Circus shares, with a lock-up period of 30 months. The exact number of shares will be linked to the company's share price performance and the final outcome of the due diligence process.

The Alberts management team will remain with the company and actively support the long-term growth of Circus. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including the completion of due diligence, and is expected by the end of the second quarter of 2026.

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Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Elena Coles

Head of Investor Relations

Circus SE

Email: ir@circus-group.com

Website: www.circus-group.com