Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - The Precision Peptide Company (CSE: BPC) (OTCQB: PNGAF) (the "Company" or "BPC"), a company focused on the next-generation of peptide-based products and delivery systems, commends the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its recent actions to advance regulatory clarity surrounding peptide substances.

The FDA's decision to remove several peptides from Category 2 of bulk drug substances and refer them to further evaluation by the Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (PCAC) marks a meaningful step toward establishing a more transparent and science-driven regulatory framework.

"Today, we took long-overdue action to restore science, accountability, and the rule of law," stated U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a public statement.

The FDA confirmed that multiple peptides will now undergo independent expert review based on "full clinical, pharmacological, and safety evidence," signaling a shift toward evidence-based evaluation rather than broad classification.

"This is exactly the type of regulatory evolution the industry needs, and we are strong proponents of ensuring a responsible pathway to wellness and safe access to peptides for customers and patients," said Pratap Sandhu, CEO of The Precision Peptide Company. "We believe that clear rules grounded in science will separate credible innovation from unregulated markets and ultimately benefit patients, providers, and investors. We will continue to monitor developments arising from these regulatory changes and provide updates as appropriate."

Grant of Stock Options

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has granted an aggregate of 800,000 stock options to certain consultants in accordance with the omnibus long-term incentive plan of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.50 per common share for periods ranging from one year to three years from the date of grant.

The common shares issuable upon exercise of the stock options are subject to a four-month hold period from the original date of grant.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's expectations regarding the potential impact of the FDA's regulatory actions on the peptide industry, the anticipated outcomes of the Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee (PCAC) review process, the Company's ability to monitor and respond to ongoing regulatory developments, and the potential benefits of an evolving regulatory framework for patients, providers, and the Company's business. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company, including assumptions regarding the continued progression of the FDA's review process, the stability of the applicable regulatory environment, and the Company's ability to execute on its business objectives. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to: changes in the FDA's regulatory position or the outcome of the PCAC review process; the ability of the Company to complete its planned future activities and anticipated business plans; the Company's ability to capitalize on regulatory developments in the peptide sector; general economic, market or business conditions; changes in the financial markets; and changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company's operations and the Company's limited operating history. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292825

Source: The Precision Peptide Company Inc.