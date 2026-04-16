Siegfried AG
/ Key word(s): AGMEGM
Media Release
The 123rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Siegfried Holding AG held in the Stadtsaal Zofingen was attended by 240 shareholders representing more than 63% of the share capital. The AGM passed the following resolutions:
At today's 123rd Annual General Meeting, Siegfried Holding AG's shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. They approved to reduce the ordinary share capital by CHF 0.40 to CHF 0.32 per share. The shareholders also approved the election of Dr. Beat Walti as Chair, and Karl Petersson and Dr. Thomas Wozniewski as members of the Board of Directors.
About Siegfried
Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.
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Siegfried AG
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Siegfried AG
|Untere Brühlstrasse 4
|4800 Zofingen
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 62 746 11 11
|E-mail:
|info@siegfried.ch
|Internet:
|https://www.siegfried.ch
|ISIN:
|CH1429326825
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2309018
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2309018 16.04.2026 CET/CEST