Siegfried AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM

Siegfried shareholders approve all proposals at Annual General Meeting 2026



16.04.2026 / 13:47 CET/CEST





Media Release

Zofingen, April 16, 2026 The 123rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Siegfried Holding AG held in the Stadtsaal Zofingen was attended by 240 shareholders representing more than 63% of the share capital. The AGM passed the following resolutions: The Annual Report, the annual financial statements, and the consolidated financial statements for the 2025 financial year, as well as the Report on Non-Financial Matters were approved.

The proposal to reduce the company's ordinary share capital by reducing the current nominal value of CHF 0.72 per share by CHF 0.40 to CHF 0.32 per share. The payment will be made on April 30, 2026, to shareholders holding the shares on the record date (April 29, 2026). Shares must be purchased by April 27, 2026 (cum date) to be eligible. In this context, the renewal of the capital band to increase the share capital by a maximum of 10% with a maximum term until April 16, 2031 was approved.

The Board of Directors was granted discharge.

The Remuneration Report for the 2025 financial year was approved in a consultative vote. The maximum remuneration of the Board of Directors for the coming term of office, the maximum fixed remuneration of the Executive Committee for the 2027 financial year, the short-term performance-related remuneration of the Executive Committee for the 2025 financial year, and the long-term performance-related remuneration for the current financial year in the form of performance share units were approved.

The existing members of the Board of Directors - Dr. Alexandra Brand, Elodie Carr-Cingari, Isabelle Welton, Prof. Dr. Wolfram Carius, Dr. Martin Schmid and Dr. Beat Walti - were reelected for a further term of office. Dr. Andreas Casutt did not stand for re-election.

Karl Petersson and Dr. Thomas Wozniewski were newly elected to the Board of Directors, strengthening the Board's industry expertise and strategic perspective.

Dr. Beat Walti was elected as Chair of the Board as the successor of Dr. Andreas Casutt.

The Remuneration Committee will be composed of Isabelle Welton, Dr. Martin Schmid and Dr. Thomas Wozniewski

Rolf Freiermuth, attorney-at-law in Zofingen, and PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Basel, were reelected as independent voting proxy and external auditors, respectively. At today's 123rd Annual General Meeting, Siegfried Holding AG's shareholders approved all proposals of the Board of Directors. They approved to reduce the ordinary share capital by CHF 0.40 to CHF 0.32 per share. The shareholders also approved the election of Dr. Beat Walti as Chair, and Karl Petersson and Dr. Thomas Wozniewski as members of the Board of Directors. Contact Financial analysts: Media: Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli Chief Financial Officer Head Corporate Communications reto.suter@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51 Siegfried Holding AG Untere Bruehlstrasse 4 CH-4800 Zofingen

About Siegfried



The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA and China. In 2025, the company achieved sales of CHF 1,327.8 million and employed on 31.12.2025 more than 3,800 people at thirteen sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN). Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services.







Cautionary statements regarding forward-looking statements



This media release includes statements concerning the future. They are based on assumptions and expectations that may prove to be wrong. They should be considered with due caution as, by definition, they contain known and unknown risks, insecurities and other factors which could result in a difference in the actual results, financial situation, developments or the success of Siegfried Holding AG or Siegfried Group from the explicit or implicit assumptions made in these statements. expect more

Siegfried AG

Untere Brühlstrasse 4

4800 Zofingen, Switzerland



+41 62 746 11 11

info@siegfried.ch

www.siegfried.ch





End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News