BMW Group tells pv magazine its iX5 Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) will enter series production in 2028 using a third-generation fuel cell system developed with Toyota, but says hydrogen pump prices must reach parity with diesel for the vehicle to succeed commercially.BMW Group has confirmed its iX5 Hydrogen FCEV will enter series production in 2028, powered by a third-generation fuel cell system developed in collaboration with Toyota Motor that BMW says delivers greater efficiency, higher output, and reduced energy consumption compared with previous iterations. BMW Group said improvements ...

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