AcadeMedia AB: AcadeMedia acquires the Dutch adult education provider IVA Business School

AcadeMedia has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in The Dutch University of Applied Science, IVA Business School ("IVA"). Established in 1930, IVA provides high-quality tertiary Business degrees. In 2024/25, IVA reported net revenue of approximately EUR 11 million.

Following the acquisition of K2 Kompetanse in Norway, the acquisition of IVA further advances AcadeMedia's focus on adult education. As Sweden's largest provider in the segment, AcadeMedia leverages a proven and scalable model, while the Dutch market offers attractive opportunities for profitable growth and margin expansion.

"We are continuing our strategy to grow internationally. IVA Business School has an outstanding reputation and complements our current provision in preschool, primary and secondary education in the Netherlands in a good way. We are thrilled to welcome IVA students and staff into our organization." says Kristofer Hammar, Head of International Division at AcadeMedia.

Established in 1930, IVA has a long-standing tradition of offering high-quality tertiary business degrees to professionals in the automotive industry. Over the past century, the institute has built a strong reputation for academic excellence and industry relevance. The Netherlands has a well-established tradition of private tertiary education, making IVA a strong strategic fit within AcadeMedia's Dutch operation. In 2024/25, IVA's adjusted EBITA-margin came in below the Group's target for profitability. With new programs already launched, a growing student intake, and improving capacity utilization, margins are expected to progressively strengthen. IVA is anticipated to reach Group margin levels within the next 24 months, supported by operational leverage, a scalable business model, and increasing demand for industry-relevant education.

"IVA and AcadeMedia have been in contact for over a year now and have slowly strengthened our ties. Being part of a larger education group solidifies our organisation by bringing additional international outlook and experience and by adding resources now as IVA keeps developing. I am very happy that we are now part of the AcadeMedia family," says Joan Janssens, Managing Director of IVA Business School.

Over the past years, AcadeMedia has built a solid presence in the Netherlands, including Winford College which operates 11 schools nationwide. In addition, AcadeMedia's Dutch operations include the preschool and after-school providers Yes! Kinderopvang, Espira Kinderopvang and MAM's Kinderopvang. Together, these businesses operate a combined portfolio of 43 preschools with approximately 2,800 childcare places.

For more information, please contact:

Ludvig Andersson, Head of Investor Relations

Telephone: +46 73 87 557 26

E-mail: ludvig.andersson@academedia.se

Petter Sylvan, CFO

Telephone: +46 8 794 43 40

E-mail: petter.sylvan@academedia.se

About Us

AcadeMedia creates opportunities for people to develop. The 23,500 employees at our 900 preschools, compulsory schools, upper secondary schools, and adult education centres share a common focus on quality and development. Our 213,500 children and students are provided with a high-quality education, giving them the best conditions to attain both learning objectives and their full potential as individuals. AcadeMedia is Northern Europe's largest education company, with locations/facilities/presence in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Finland, Netherlands, Poland and UK. Our size gives us the capacity to be a robust, long-term partner to the communities we serve. More information about AcadeMedia is available on www.academedia.se