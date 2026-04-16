Faron Pharmaceuticals LTD: Holding(s) in Company

TURKU, FI / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Faron Pharmaceuticals (HEL:FARON)(LSE:FARN)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii:
Faron Pharmaceuticals Ltd
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer
x
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
x
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
x
Other (please specify) iii: Dividend payments in kind.
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
Name
Timo Syrjälä
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Monaco
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
Name
Acme Investments SPF Sarl
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
Luxembourg
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi:
15.4.2026
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
16.4.2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
7.77%
15.509.433
Position of previous notification (if
12.69%
14.697.112
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
Number of voting rights ix
% of voting rights
Direct
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
FI4000153309
5.949.320
9.560.113
2.98%
4.79%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
15.509.433
B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)
Type of financial instrument
Expiration
Exercise/
Physical or cash
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
X
Name xv
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Timo Syrjälä (Direct)
2.98%
2.98%
Acme Investments SPF Sarl (Indirect)
4.79%
4.79%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional information Faron share issue during April 2026
Place of completion
Monaco
Date of completion
16.4.2026
SOURCE: Faron Pharmaceuticals
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/faron-pharmaceuticals-ltd-holdings-in-company-1158255