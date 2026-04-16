Fabege AB: Resolutions passed by Fabege's Annual General Meeting on 16 April 2026

At Fabege AB's Annual General Meeting on 16 April 2026, the meeting adopted the Board's proposed dividend for 2025 of SEK 2.20 per share, to be paid on four occasions (SEK 0.55 per share on each occasion). It was resolved that the record date for dividends be 20 April 2026, 14 July 2026, 13 October 2026 and 12 January 2027. Payment from Euroclear Sweden AB is expected to be made on 23 April 2026, 17 July 2026, 16 October 2026 and 15 January 2027.

The Annual General Meeting passed a resolution discharging the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability for the 2025 financial year. The Annual General Meeting also passed a resolution, in accordance with the proposal made by the Board of Directors, to reduce the share capital through the cancellation of own shares and also a bonus issue.

The Annual General Meeting passed a resolution to re-elect Board members Anette Asklin, Mattias Johansson, Lennart Mauritzson and Sofia Watt, and to elect Mikael Lundström and Erik Sällström as new members of the Board. Lennart Mauritzson was elected Chair of the Board.

The Annual General Meeting passed a resolution appointing the auditing firm KPMG AB as the company's auditors, with authorised public accountant Mattias Johansson as Auditor-In-Charge.

The Annual General Meeting also passed a resolution approving the payment of Board fees totalling SEK 2,685,000, with SEK 680,000 to be distributed to the Chair of the Board and SEK 300,000 to each other member of the Board, as well as SEK 300,000 for work in the Audit Committee, with SEK 150,000 of this to be distributed to the Chair and SEK 75,000 each to two members, and also SEK 205,000 for work in the Remuneration Committee, with SEK 95,000 of this to be distributed to the Chair and SEK 55,000 each to two members. It was resolved to pay audit fees in accordance with approved invoices.

The Annual General Meeting passed a resolution that the composition of the Nomination Committee for 2027 should be in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, i.e. that the committee should be appointed no later than six months prior to the 2027 AGM, and that representatives of the four largest shareholders should be offered positions on the committee.

The Annual General Meeting approved the Board's principles for remuneration and other terms of employment for management. The Remuneration Report was approved.

The Annual General Meeting passed a resolution granting the Board authorisation, for a period lasting no longer than until the next Annual General Meeting, to decide on one or more occasions on the acquisition and transfer of the company's own shares. Acquisitions of shares may be made up to an amount so that the company's holding is a maximum of the number of shares that at each point in time corresponds to 10 per cent of all the company's issued shares.

Fabege AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Åsa Bergström, Vice President and CFO, +46 (0) 8 555 148 29, asa.bergstrom@fabege.se