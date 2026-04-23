Fabege AB: Interim report Jan-Mar 2026

The year started well, with growth in both rental income and net operating income. This, together with a positive contribution from residential development, resulted in an increase in income from property management of almost 30 per cent. Net letting amounted to SEK 24m (6), including project letting of SEK 15m.

- Net letting increased to SEK 24m (6).

- Leases of SEK 35m (61) were renegotiated with an average reduction in rental value of -1.1 percent (-4.8). In addition, leases of SEK 65m (89) were extended on unchanged terms.

- Rental income increased to SEK 892m (865), an improvement of 3.1 per cent

- Operating surplus increased to SEK 639m (600), an improvement of 6.5 per cent.

- Turnover from housing development amounted to SEK 172m (0) with a gross profit of

SEK 40m (-6), a project margin of 23 percent.

- The surplus ratio increased to 72 percent (69).

- Net interest income amounted to SEK -243m (-242).

- Property management profit increased to SEK 370m (285).

- Realized and unrealized changes in value of properties amounted to SEK -259m (-602).

- Profit for the period after tax amounted to SEK 125m (-151), corresponding to SEK 0.40 per share (-0.48).

"We had a good start to the year, with net letting of SEK +24m in the first quarter. This reflects our business model, with demand for premises across our various segments, and includes offices as well as residential units and an elderly care facility," comments Bent Oustad, CEO of Fabege.

"The vacancy rate was unchanged compared with the turn of the year. Increased yield requirements in certain properties with higher vacancies resulted in an unrealised value change of SEK -259m. Despite global uncertainty, we remain optimistic, and our high ambitions are reflected in this year's targets," concludes Bent Oustad, CEO of Fabege.

Fabege AB (publ)

Presentation of the report

Bent Oustad, CEO, and Åsa Bergström, CFO, will present the report today at 09.00 CET in English. Follow the presentation via the link:

https://finwire.videosync.fi/fabege-q1-2026.

To participate via conference call, please register using this link: https://player.videosync.fi/finwire/fabege-q1-2026/dial-in.

After registration, you will receive a telephone number and conference ID to log in to the conference. The conference call will provide an opportunity to ask questions.

This information is of the type that Fabege AB is required to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). This information was released, through the provision of the above-mentioned contact person, for publication on 23 April 2026, at 07.30 CET.

For further information, please contact:

Bent Oustad, CEO,+46 70 24 83 291, bent oustad@fabege.se

Åsa Bergström, CFO,+46 (0)8-555 148 29, asa.bergstrom@fabege.se