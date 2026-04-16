Haldor Topsoe A/S: Resolutions of the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Topsoe A/S

16.4.2026 17:26:56 CEST | Topsoe A/S | Decisions of general meeting

Company announcement, Copenhagen, 16 April 2026

No. 08/2026

Today, Topsoe A/S held its Annual General Meeting at which the following resolutions were adopted:

Annual Report 2025 and appropriation of profit

The audited Annual Report for 2025 was approved.

In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, no dividend is paid to the shareholders for the financial year 2025.

Elections

Re-election of Jeppe Christiansen as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Re-election of Jakob Haldor Topsøe and Benoit Valentin as Vice Chairmen of the Board of Directors.

Re-election of Christina Teng Topsøe, Jens Kehlet Nørskov, Susana Quintana Plaza and Ines Kolmsee as members of the Board of Directors.

Appointment of Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab as the Company's auditor in respect of statutory financial and sustainability reporting.

Change of location of general meetings

Change in the Company's articles of association to reflect that general meetings shall be held in the Greater Copenhagen area.

For further information, please contact:

Group Finance & Investor Relations

Anders Hindum, Vice President

Phone: +45 22 75 46 43

Mail: anhi@topsoe.com

About Topsoe

Topsoe is a leading global provider of advanced technology and solutions for the energy transition.

Built on decades of scientific research and innovation, we are working with customers and partners to drive energy resiliency and to achieve their sustainability goals.

We offer world-leading solutions for transforming renewable resources into fuels and chemicals, and we provide technologies needed to produce low-carbon and conventional fuels and chemicals as well as ensuring clean air.

We were founded in 1940 and are headquartered in Denmark, with over 2,800 employees serving customers all around the globe. To learn more, visit ?www.topsoe.com.?