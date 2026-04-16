Precore Gold Corp.: Precore Gold Completes Data Compilation and Readies for AI Driven Drill Target Identification at Their Lac Big-Rush Gold Property in Quebec

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precore Gold Corp. (CSE: PRCG) (the "Company" or "Precore Gold") is pleased to announce the completion of a data compilation program at its 100 %-owned Lac Big-Rush Gold Property (the "Property") in the prolific Chibougamau mining camp, in Quebec.

After several weeks of reviewing and compiling historical data from past exploration work undertaken on the property prior to the 1980's, as well as incorporating important data gained through Quebec's Ministère des Ressources Naturelles et des Forêts databases, Precore Gold is looking forward to using cutting-edge, verified and proven Artificial Intelligence ("AI") technology, provided by Windfall Geotek Inc. The objective is to add a second layer of interpretation and to outline high-priority drill targets across Lac Big-Rush's 2,712 hectares, located adjacent to Iamgold's Nelligan Complex, and a mere 300 meters from their Croteau Deposit (Inferred near surface resource of 640,000 oz at 1.73 g/t). This AI work will also enable Precore to minimise time spent doing traditional field work at Lac Big-Rush during its maiden exploration campaign, later this year.





Figure 1. Map of Precore's Lac Big-Rush property including location of historical showings.





Figure 2. Map of Lac Big-Rush property location among important deposits in the Chibougamau Camp.

Paul A. Dumas, Precore Gold Executive Chairman explains, "We are very excited to be working on our Lac Big-Rush project, which hasn't had any exploration work done on it since the early 1980's. Lac Big-Rush presents Precore with great optionality vis-à-vis our flagship Arikepay project in Peru, giving us a second project with great gold discovery potential in a Tier-1, mining friendly jurisdiction. We also look forward to working with the team at Windfall Geotek and their use of cutting-edge technology to define priority drill targets at Lac Big-Rush. They have had quite an impressive track record of successes elsewhere, so I am looking forward to their interpretation at Lac Big-Rush."

About the Lac Big-Rush Property

The property geology is characterised by basalt, amphibolite interlayered with gabbro sills of the Bruneau Formation (see Figure 3). The property is located along the east-west Faribault and Croteau inverse faults and shears, and is included in a gold bearing area, neighboring to the west of Iamgold's Croteau Project (see Figure 2).

According to public records, about 20 diamond drill holes ("DDH") were drilled on the property between early 1950's and 1986, including 10 DDH by Noranda Inc. Two historical and noteworthy gold showings, namely Tadd and Croteau West, are listed in the Province's Sigeom database (Figure 1 & 4).

The Tadd showing is interpreted as a 2.3 meters wide mineralized quartz vein on average, followed over 50 meters of strike length. Two grab samples returned 7.33 grams per tonne ("g/t") Au and 5.33 g/t Au respectively (Sigeom).

The Croteau West showing located about 2.5km east of the Tadd showing is an outcropping mineralized occurrence. A grab sample returned 65.15 g/t Au and a channel sample returned 3 g/t Au over 1.5 meters during Cree Mineral Exploration Board 2018 prospecting program (assessment report GM-71214).





Figure 3. Map of Lac Big-Rush location within the geological Bruneau Formation, host to known regional deposits.





Figure 4. Map of Lac Big-Rush property location within regional magnetic survey compilation (Source: MERNF).

About Windfall Geotek Inc.

Windfall Geotek (CSE: WIN) is a global leader in AI-driven mineral exploration, leveraging advanced machine learning to integrate and analyze multi-parameter geoscientific data, including geophysical, geological, geochemical, and remote sensing datasets. Its proprietary platform rapidly identifies and ranks high-probability mineral targets, significantly reducing exploration time, cost, and risk. Supported by a multidisciplinary team of geologists, geoscientists and AI specialists, the Company has contributed to 41 client discoveries, validating the accuracy and effectiveness of its predictive technology through real-world results. Building on this proven platform, Windfall Geotek is expanding into high-impact applications, including landmine and unexploded ordnance (UXO) detection, highlighting the scalability and societal value of its AI solutions.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Grigor Heba, P.Geo., who is responsible for ensuring that the related technical information provided in this news release is accurate and acts as a "qualified person" (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Precore Gold Corp.

Precore Gold is a Canadian junior gold exploration company focused on building a solid portfolio of exploration projects with strong gold discovery potential, in order to capture the strength of the gold market and to generate long-term shareholder returns. The Company is focused on their flagship properties, the Arikepay property, in Arequipa, Peru and the Lac Big-Rush property in Chibougamau, Quebec. The Company plans to seize opportunities, whereby promising properties are located in prolific mining camps, in politically stable jurisdictions, that contain important historical drilling results that have not seen any follow-up work in years. Precore Gold's mission is underpinned by diligent environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards.

For shareholder inquiries, please contact:

Paul A. Dumas, Executive Chairman

Email: investor@precoregold.com

Tel: 514-994-1069

www.precoregold.com

Forward-looking statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than of historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future including, without limitation, the completion of the Second Tranche, future geological work or exploration programs, the potential positive exploration results, the timing of the exploration results, the ability of the Company to finance exploration programs and the potential mineralization or potential mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "to earn", "to have", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, failure to meet expected, estimated or planned exploration expenditures, failure to establish estimated mineral resources, the possibility that future exploration results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, general business and economic conditions, changes in world gold markets, sufficient labour and equipment being available, changes in laws and permitting requirements, unanticipated weather changes, title disputes and claims, environmental risks as well as those risks identified in the Company's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described and accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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