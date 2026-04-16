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WKN: 931084 | ISIN: FR0000074072 | Ticker-Symbol: BX9
Frankfurt
16.04.26 | 08:08
0,211 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIGBEN INTERACTIVE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2350,33619:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2026 18:22 Uhr
125 Leser
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Bigben Interactive: BIGBEN INTERACTIVE ANNOUNCES POSTPONEMENT OF RELEASE OF ITS 2025/2026 SALES AND FULL-YEAR 2025/2026 RESULTS

Press Release

Lesquin, April 16, 2026,6:00 PM

BIGBEN INTERACTIVE ANNOUNCES POSTPONEMENT OF RELEASE OF ITS 2025/2026 SALES AND
FULL-YEAR 2025/2026 RESULTS

Lesquin, April 16, 2026 - Bigben Interactive (the "Company") (ISIN code FR 0000074072) announces that, in the context of the conciliation proceedings ("procédure amiable de conciliation") initiated in its favor by the Commercial Court of Lille Métropole on March 4, 2026, and ongoing discussions with its financial creditors regarding the restructuring of its debt, the release of its 2025/2026 sales and full-year 2025/2026 results is postponed.

The release of the 2025/2026 Sales, originally scheduled for 27 April 2026, is postponed to 18 May 2026.
The release of the full-year results, originally scheduled for 1 June 2026, is postponed to 20 July 2026 after market close.
The 2026/2027 First Quarter Sales will also be released on July 20, 2026.

2025/2026 SalesMonday, May 18, 2026
2025/2026 full-year results
2026/2027 First Quarter Sales 		Monday, July 20, 2026

(after market close)

The Company will keep the market informed as the situation evolves and as the procedure progresses.

Next press release:

2025/2026 Sales: 18 May 2026 (after market close)



IFRS REVENUE 2024-25: €288 M





HEADCOUNT
More than 1 300 employees





INTERNATIONAL
36 subsidiaries and a distribution network in over 100 countries
www.bigben-group.com

Bigben is a European player in video game publishing, the design and distribution of mobile and gaming accessories, as well as audio-video products. Recognized for its innovation capabilities and creativity, the group aims to become one of the European leaders in each of its markets.



Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Index: CAC Mid & Small - Eligible for SRD long
ISIN: FR 0000074072; Reuters: BIGPA; Bloomberg: BIGFP



PRESS CONTACT: bigben@havas.com

Attachment

  • Bigben_Report publication_Diffusion English

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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