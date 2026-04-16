Cosmos Health Inc.: Cosmos Health Advances AI Investments to Enhance Efficiency, Reduce Costs, Improve Customer Experience and Drive Sales Growth; Certain Operating Expenses May Decrease by Up to 30%

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Cosmos Health Inc. ("Cosmos Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:COSM), a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group, today announced the continued integration of artificial intelligence (AI) across its operations, reflecting ongoing investments aimed at enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, improving customer experience, and driving sales growth.

AI is becoming an increasingly important component of Cosmos Health's operating model and a key enabler across multiple areas of its business, with initial efficiency gains already being realised. In certain areas, the Company believes that AI-driven optimisation may reduce specific operating expenses by up to 30%, depending on the process and level of automation.

Recent investments include the deployment of AI-driven solutions across the Company's front-end operations, order management and customer relationship handling. These systems function as intelligent agents that streamline order processing, enhance customer engagement, and improve responsiveness, while minimising errors and improving overall service quality.

The Company is also leveraging AI across its back-end operations, including warehouse optimisation, inventory management, and supply chain processes, improving stock visibility, increasing inventory efficiency, and reducing fulfilment errors. These initiatives are expected to support improved working capital management, cost reduction, enhanced customer satisfaction, and continued commercial growth.

In addition, the Company's broader AI strategy includes its proprietary Cloudscreen platform, which applies AI to drug repurposing and supports its research and development (R&D) pipeline. This dual application of AI across both its operational functions and R&D reinforces Cosmos Health's strategy to integrate technology across its vertically integrated platform. The Company continues to expand the use of AI and other advanced technologies, including its ongoing work in nanotechnology.

Greg Siokas, CEO of Cosmos Health, stated: "The integration of AI across our organisation is a key step in enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, improving customer experience, and supporting scalable growth. We are also applying AI within our R&D platform to advance innovation and further strengthen our competitive position."

About Cosmos Health Inc.

Cosmos Health Inc. (Nasdaq:COSM), incorporated in 2009 in Nevada, is a diversified, vertically integrated global healthcare group. The Company owns a portfolio of proprietary pharmaceutical and nutraceutical brands, including Sky Premium Life, Mediterranation, bio-bebe, C-Sept and C-Scrub. Through its subsidiary Cana Laboratories S.A., licensed under European Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and certified by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), it manufactures pharmaceuticals, food supplements, cosmetics, biocides, and medical devices within the European Union. Cosmos Health also distributes a broad line of pharmaceuticals and parapharmaceuticals, including branded generics and OTC medications, to retail pharmacies and wholesale distributors through its subsidiaries in Greece and the UK. Furthermore, the Company has established R&D partnerships targeting major health disorders such as obesity, diabetes, and cancer, enhanced by artificial intelligence drug repurposing technologies, and focuses on the R&D of novel patented nutraceuticals, specialized root extracts, proprietary complex generics, and innovative OTC products. Cosmos Health has also entered the telehealth space through the acquisition of ZipDoctor, Inc., based in Texas, USA. With a global distribution platform, the Company is currently expanding throughout Europe, Asia, and North America, and has offices and distribution centers in Thessaloniki and Athens, Greece, and in Harlow, UK. More information is available at www.cosmoshealthinc.com, www.skypremiumlife.com, www.cana.gr, www.zipdoctor.co, www.cloudscreen.gr, as well as LinkedIn and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of the historical information contained in this news release, the matters described herein may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans," and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," generally identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may individually or materially affect the matters discussed herein for a variety of reasons outside the Company's control, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its business plan; the effectiveness of its digital asset strategies, including accumulation and yield-generating activities; the impact of the war in Ukraine and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and other regions on the Company's business, operations, and the economy in general; and the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products and technologies. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

BDG Communications

cosm@bdgcommunications.com

SOURCE: Cosmos Health Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/cosmos-health-advances-ai-investments-to-enhance-efficiency-reduce-co-1158317