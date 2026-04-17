Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), has signed a long-term lease agreement with Metro, a leading international wholesale retailer, for a 25,000 sqm warehouse facility at CTPark Sofia West, Bulgaria.

This deal marks a significant expansion of Metro's presence in the Bulgarian logistics market and reinforces CTP's market-leading ability to deliver modern, sustainable logistics infrastructure across Southeast Europe.

The new facility will consolidate Metro's existing operations into a single, purpose-built "One Roof" hub, replacing multiple third-party logistics arrangements. Metro also has an existing lease at CTPark Sofia West for approximately 6,200 sqm of warehouse and office space, serving its HoReCa customers, as well as being a tenant at CTPark Prague North in Czechia, where Metro occupies a purpose-built 47,000 sqm warehouse facility with multiple temperature zones.

The 25,000 sqm development will include around 9,000 sqm of temperature-controlled space tailored to Metro's operational requirements, alongside ambient warehouse areas, dedicated offices, changing rooms and a canteen. This integrated layout is designed to optimise supply chain processes, enhance operational efficiency, and support continued retail and distribution growth in the region.

This expansion reflects Bulgaria's growing logistics market, which is supported by rising domestic consumption, evolving retail supply chains, and the country's increasingly strategic role in Southeast Europe. With limited availability of modern Grade A space, demand is increasingly focused on large, purpose-built facilities in prime, well-connected locations such as Sofia.

CTPark Sofia West benefits from strong connectivity to key transport routes and forms part of CTP's network of strategically located business parks, offering both build-to-suit and ready-to-move-in solutions. The park provides Class A industrial and logistics space designed to meet the needs of international and regional occupiers.

All buildings in the park are being developed to achieve BREEAM Excellent certification, with full certification expected this year. The park was also recognised as Green Building of the Year in the industrial category in 2024, highlighting CTP's commitment to sustainable development and design quality.

Ivanka Ivanova, Managing Director for Bulgaria at CTP, said: "We are pleased to expand our partnership with Metro at CTPark Sofia West through the delivery of the One Roof project. The requirements of international operators like Metro continue to shape the evolution of logistics real estate, with increasing focus on efficiency, resilience and long-term sustainability. This agreement highlights Bulgaria's growing strategic importance within Southeast Europe and demonstrates CTP's ability to respond to these demands through the delivery of high-quality, modern and scalable infrastructure."

"The investment in the new logistics center aims to contribute to the long-term and continuous development of METRO's wholesale business in Bulgaria. We continue to purposefully invest in modern infrastructure, technologies and processes to guarantee high quality, freshness and reliability of deliveries. Our goal is to support the development of restaurants, hotels, retailers and small businesses on a daily basis, providing them with security, efficiency and professional service. With this project, we are taking another important step towards a more sustainable and efficient supply chain," said Jean Cautain, CEO of METRO Bulgaria.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 14.6 million sqm of GLA across 11 countries as at 31 December 2025. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

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Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Rob Jones, Head of Investor Relations and PR

Mobile: +420 605 482 873

Email: rob.jones@ctp.eu

Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Email: ctp@secnewgate.co.uk