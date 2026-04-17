

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alamar Biosciences, Inc. Common Stock (ALMR) on Friday announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 11.25 million shares of stock at $17 per share.



The offering is expected to raise gross proceeds of approximately $191.3 million, before underwriting discounts and expenses.



The company has granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.69 million shares at the offering price.



The option could increase total proceeds if exercised.



The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 17, under the ticker symbol 'ALMR,' with the offering anticipated to close on April 20.



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