Original-Research: Aiforia Technologies Oyj - from NuWays AG



17.04.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

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Classification of NuWays AG to Aiforia Technologies Oyj Company Name: Aiforia Technologies Oyj ISIN: FI4000507934 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY Target price: EUR 3.8 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Julius Neittamo

Aiforia secures landmark hospital group as sole AI provider



Aiforia France has been selected as the sole AI partner for the French government-backed PROSTIA project. The partnership expands Aiforia's existing Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP) relationship from 2 to 7 hospitals, integrating its prostate cancer AI model into routine clinical diagnostics.



We view this as a landmark clinical deployment and a validation of Aiforia's market leadership in AI-assisted cancer diagnostics in Europe. PROSTIA is a two-year project led by AP-HP, the largest public hospital group in Europe, and funded by France's public investment bank Bpifrance, under France's € 54bn national France 2030 program.



Aiforia was selected as the only AI partner on PROSTIA, a testament to Aiforia's techstack leadership, reinforcing an already strong moat. Hospital system integrations carry significant upfront installation costs; new sites must be onboarded, scanners connected, workflows reconfigured, and clinical staff trained. Once embedded in a hospital's diagnostic workflow, switching costs are high and the organisational inertia of large hospital groups like AP-HP makes displacement by a competitor structurally difficult. The deal is also significant, because France is the most important European market for AI-assisted cancer diagnostics, based on size and state funding availability for AI healthcare.



The contract value is not disclosed. However, it is estimated that 3k biopsies a year represents the analysis of 30k whole slide images (WSIs). Revenue per WSI varies from € 5 to € 10, translating to recurring revenue of € 150k to € 300k annually at gross margins of ~75% and incremental EBITDA margins of ~40% (eNuW), excl. significant one-off onboarding revenue from integrating five new hospitals into the AI network. Noteworthy, the current scope of PROSTIA is only for prostate cancer, but the objective is to expand the framework to other high-prevalence cancers such as breast, lung, gastric, and colorectal cancers. Thus, the long-run revenue potential from AP-HP is only a fraction of what PROSTIA will generate in FY26.



As the goal of PROSTIA is to evaluate the medical, operational, and economic benefits of AI pathology, the project can meaningfully shift procurement from hospital budgets to state funding, for not only prostate but also other types of common cancers, a key pivot for wider adoption of AI technology in oncology. The structural urgency is real: pathologists are retiring much faster than they're being replaced, and AI is increasingly the only credible answer.



We do not make changes to our estimates. Our FY26e sales forecast of € 6m already bakes in strong clinical wins and share-of-wallet expansion across installed base. The PROSTIA contribution is consistent with our current model assumptions. The more important read-through is qualitative: contract wins of this calibre validate the growth runway expected in the hyperscale years FY26-28. We remain convinced by the investment and reiterate our BUY rating with a PT of € 3.80.



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