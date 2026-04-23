Aiforia Technologies Oyj: Aiforia closes a deal with a private diagnostic laboratory in Italy

Aiforia Technologies Plc, Press Release, April 23, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. EEST

Aiforia closes a deal with a private diagnostic laboratory in Italy

Aiforia Technologies Plc has signed an agreement with Laboratorio di Analisi La Fontana, a private diagnostic laboratory in Italy, to collaborate in AI-powered digital pathology. Using Aiforia's distinct AI development platform, Aiforia® Create, the laboratory La Fontana aims to develop deep learning AI models for analyzing cervical cancer samples. The developed AI models will be implemented in their clinical workflow, with the intention of adopting additional AI applications within women's health.

"Our partnership with Aiforia marks a significant step forward in enhancing our diagnostic capabilities, particularly in the critical, high-volume application of cervical cancer", says Dr. Marco Spagnoli, laboratory director. "By leveraging the power of Aiforia® Create, we aim to develop specialized AI models that will improve the efficiency and accuracy of our laboratory workflow. This collaboration is key to our strategic goal of increasing our lab's volume and seizing new business opportunities, ensuring we can provide faster, higher-quality diagnostics to a greater number of patients", he continues.

"Diagnostic laboratories in the field of anatomical pathology require tools that can be tailored to support any image analysis application the laboratory has, and to handle massive datasets with high consistency and speed. Aiforia® Create is precisely that, as it provides our customers an unparalleled environment to rapidly develop and deploy specialized AI models that drive workflow efficiency and accuracy, to ultimately bring treatments to patients faster", says Jukka Tapaninen, CEO of Aiforia. "We look forward to a long-term partnership with the laboratory La Fontana", he continues.

Further inquiries

Jukka Tapaninen, CEO, Aiforia Technologies Plc

tel. +33 61 041 6686

https://investors.aiforia.com/

Certified Adviser

UB Corporate Finance Ltd

ubcf@unitedbankers.fi

About Aiforia

Aiforia is a trusted provider of deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for pathology. Aiforia delivers advanced software solutions that elevate diagnostic capabilities in image analysis, empowering remarkable medical discoveries both today and in the future. With thousands of AI models developed for research use and several diagnostic solutions deployed, Aiforia is making a significant impact on pathology and healthcare. In Europe, Aiforia is the leading provider of CE-IVD marked AI-powered solutions for digital pathology.

Founded in 2013, Aiforia is a publicly traded company with a global presence and thousands of users worldwide. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the company also operates subsidiaries in the United States and France, and maintains a network of local representatives across Europe and North America. Aiforia's diverse team includes experienced AI and software developers, pathologists, medical scientists, and a dedicated commercial team. Together, they are transforming pathology through AI, enabling better care for every patient.

Find out more at www.aiforia.com

About Laboratory La Fontana

The laboratory was established in Piacenza in 2004. Initially, it became known locally as a reference point for cytological and microbiological analyses in the healthcare sector, which still represent the laboratory's flagship services today. Over the years, it has progressively expanded its range of services, first introducing clinical chemistry analyses and later the fields of histology and toxicology.

The laboratory relies on a specialized staff that places the quality and timeliness of its services at the core of its work, offering private clients and professionals the same courtesy and availability reserved for major users. The technological resources available to the staff are state-of-the-art and are constantly updated to ensure that analyses are carried out accurately and efficiently.

As further confirmation of its commitment to excellence, the laboratory is ISO 9001:2015 certified and accredited by the Emilia-Romagna Region, guaranteeing the quality and reliability of the services provided.

The right balance between experience and youth, combined with constant attention to new technologies, which the laboratory promotes within its corporate policy, makes it possible to combine the quality standards and technical expertise required by the market with the dynamism and flexibility of a modern company that is continuously evolving.

Find out more at https://la-fontana.it/