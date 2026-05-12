Aiforia Technologies Oyj: Resolutions of Aiforia Technologies Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting 2026

Resolutions of Aiforia Technologies Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting 2026

Aiforia Technologies Plc, Company release, May 12, 2026 at 13:00 EEST

Aiforia Technologies Plc's Extraordinary General Meeting was held on May 12, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. EEST without a meeting place via real-time remote access as a virtual meeting in accordance with Chapter 5, Section 16 (3) of the Finnish Limited Liability Companies Act. The Extraordinary General Meeting made the following decisions:

Authorization of the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares

The Extraordinary General Meeting authorised the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue in accordance with the Board's proposal.

The shares issued under the authorization may be new shares or treasury shares. The maximum number of shares issued under the authorization may be 5,000,000 shares. The shares may be issued in one or more tranches.

Under the authorization, the Board of Directors may resolve upon issuing new shares to the Company itself. However, the Company, together with its subsidiaries, may not at any time hold more than 10 percent of all its registered shares.

The Board of Directors is authorized to resolve on all terms of the share issue. The issue may be a directed share issue in deviation from the shareholders' preemptive rights, provided that there is a weighty financial reason for this.

The authorization revokes all previous share issue authorizations. However, the authorization does not invalidate any earlier authorizations entitling the Board of Directors to decide on issues of special rights entitling to shares.

The authorization is valid until the close of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until June 30, 2027.

The minutes of the General Meeting

The minutes of the General Meeting will be available on the company's website by May 26, 2026 at the latest.

Further inquiries:

Jukka Tapaninen, CEO, Aiforia Technologies Plc

tel. +33 61 041 6686

https://investors.aiforia.com/en/

Certified Adviser

UB Corporate Finance Ltd

ubcf@unitedbankers.fi

About Aiforia

Aiforia is a trusted provider of deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for pathology. Aiforia delivers advanced software solutions that elevate diagnostic capabilities in image analysis, empowering remarkable medical discoveries both today and in the future. With thousands of AI models developed for research use and several diagnostic solutions deployed, Aiforia is making a significant impact on pathology and healthcare. In Europe, Aiforia is the leading provider of CE-IVD marked AI-powered solutions for digital pathology.

Founded in 2013, Aiforia is a publicly traded company with a global presence and thousands of users worldwide. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the company also operates subsidiaries in the United States and France, and maintains a network of local representatives across Europe and North America. Aiforia's diverse team includes experienced AI and software developers, pathologists, medical scientists, and a dedicated commercial team. Together, they are transforming pathology through AI, enabling better care for every patient.

Find out more at www.aiforia.com