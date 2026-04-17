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WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Tradegate
17.04.26 | 09:40
14,560 Euro
+1,96 % +0,280
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,26014,70010:33
14,32014,34010:30
PR Newswire
17.04.2026 10:00 Uhr
113 Leser
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ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): ANNA FRICK RESIGNS FROM THE BOARD OF ZINZINO

Anna Frick has decided to leave the board of Zinzino AB (publ.). Her departure is for personal reasons.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anna Frick has requested to resign from the Board of Directors of Zinzino AB (publ.) for personal reasons. Anna Frick was elected to the Board on May 20, 2021. Following her resignation, the Board consists of Chairman Hans Jacobsson and Board members Staffan Hillberg, Ingela Nordenhav, and Pierre Mårtensson.

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Tapper Partners AB

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--anna-frick-resigns-from-the-board-of-zinzino,c4336281

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4336281/be91ed6fd471efef.pdf

2604 Pressrelease Anna Frick Resignation EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-anna-frick-resigns-from-the-board-of-zinzino-302745727.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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