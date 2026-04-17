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WKN: 865331 | ISIN: JP3931600005 | Ticker-Symbol: YKH
Tradegate
15.04.26 | 15:38
14,700 Euro
+4,26 % +0,600
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YAKULT HONSHA CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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14,00014,10012:58
14,00014,30012:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.04.2026 12:22 Uhr
134 Leser
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Yakult UK Limited: Probiotic experts Yakult appoint Shinji Yamaguchi Managing Director of Yakult UK and Ireland

Image of Shinji Yamaguchi

LONDON, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yakult UK & Ireland has appointed Shinji Yamaguchi as Managing Director (MD), replacing Hiroaki Yoshimura, who moves to the company's European headquarters, in the Netherlands, as Managing Director of Yakult Europe.

Having worked in the UK for eleven years with eight of those as MD, Mr Yoshimura leaves a strong legacy in the UK and Ireland through an expanded product range, pan-European campaigns such as 'My Yakult', and increased consumer awareness of gut health. Mr Yamaguchi's appointment builds on this momentum while bringing a fresh perspective and direction for the UK & Ireland business.

Shinji Yamaguchi brings over three decades of experience within Yakult to his new role. Having begun his career in home deliveries, the bedrock of Yakult's direct-to-consumer model, he has since held positions across markets and functions. This includes the United States, where he contributed to building the initial Yakult business across sales, logistics and operations. Most recently, he worked within Yakult's International Business Division in Japan, leading market development plans as well as contributing to strengthening capabilities across the business globally.

This breadth of experience across start-up environments, cross-functional teams, and international markets gives Mr. Yamaguchi the rare combination of frontline understanding and strategic perspective required to help maintain a leading edge to this highly competitive market.

On his appointment, Mr. Yamaguchi says: "Having worked in a number of international markets, I'm excited to now lead the continued growth of Yakult across the UK and Ireland. These are mature markets with strong foundations where Yakult has earned a position of trust through its unmatched expertise in the field of probiotics.

My focus is to build on that by making clear, informed decisions that strengthen trust with consumers, customers and the wider category. It's particularly encouraging to see the strong awareness of gut health here, not only among consumers but also within the scientific and medical communities who already work closely with our European Research Centre for Microbiology and science team based in the UK."

Mr Yamaguchi's global experience brings the vital skill of linking corporate objectives with local priorities. His appointment comes at a pivotal time for the fast-expanding gut health category, as retailers in the UK and Ireland look to trusted, established brands to deliver long-term value to an increasingly gut-aware consumer base.

For more information, contact www.yakult.co.uk.

About Yakult

Yakult is a Japanese company established in 1935 by microbiologist Dr Minoru Shirota.

Yakult entered the UK in 1996 and the Republic of Ireland in 2004. Yakult Europe B.V., established in 1993 and headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands - the regional headquarters for Europe.

In the UK and Ireland, three Yakult products are available - Yakult Original, Yakult Balance and Yakult Plus Peach. Each bottle contains 20 billion of Yakult's unique L.casei Shirota - scientifically proven to reach the gut alive and increase the bacteria in the gut*.

*Yakult's bacteria L. casei Shirota, increase both the lactobacilli and bifidobacteria in the gut.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a3758b8-c4f1-4b14-875d-b20e6954827c



For a written interview with or about Shinji Yamaguchi, please contact press@yakult.co.uk

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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