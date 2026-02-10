

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (YKH.F) reported earnings for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY41.574 billion, or JPY141.54 per share. This compares with JPY43.598 billion, or JPY143.80 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.8% to JPY371.778 billion from JPY386.264 billion last year.



Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY41.574 Bln. vs. JPY43.598 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY141.54 vs. JPY143.80 last year. -Revenue: JPY371.778 Bln vs. JPY386.264 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 158.57 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 489.500 B



